Derbyshire beat Durham but both sides fall short of knock-out stages

Derbyshire's win was not enough as Hampshire beat Middlesex to progress on Net Run Rate

Derbyshire 256 for 6 (Lloyd 63, Raine 4-30) beat Durham XXX (Borthwick 104, Moore 3-45) by four wickets

Derbyshire Falcons missed out on a Metro Bank One Day Cup quarter-final even though David Lloyd and Anuj Dal starred in a thrilling four-wicket win at Chester-le-Street, a game which also featured a maiden List A century for Durham's Scott Borthwick

Derbyshire did all they could today, but they missed out on qualification for the knockout stages due to Hampshire having a superior net run rate after they beat Middlesex , while Durham, who needed to win today to progress, are also out of the competition.

Borthwick (104) anchored the Durham innings and at one point it looked like the hosts would post a big score, but a good fightback from Derbyshire with the ball led by teenager Harry Moore (3 for 45) restricted the hosts to 253 all out.

The visitors' chase started well with Lloyd (63) and Harry Came (45) putting Derbyshire in a good position, but four wickets from Ben Raine gave the hosts some hope, however Dal (25*) and Zak Chappell (22*) wrapped up the victory for the visitors with seven balls to spare.

Derbyshire won the toss and elected to bowl first at a sun-soaked Seat Unique Riverside in a pivotal clash as both sides still had quarter-final aspirations prior to this match.

Derbyshire suffered a big blow early in the match as Sam Conners went off injured after his first over, with 17-year-old Moore getting an earlier introduction than expected and he picked up the first wicket of the day as a leading edge from Lees found its way back to the hands of the young bowler.

Jones and Borthwick recovered from the early loss of Lees and Borthwick picked up three consecutive boundaries from Dal's opening over to put the pressure on the visitors.

Dal bounced back as Jones edged one behind to Brooke Guest for 25 after a sustained period of economical bowling from the all-rounder. Colin Ackermann came to the crease and combined well with Borthwick and the latter reached his fifty from 71 balls to leave the hosts in a good position at the halfway point of the innings.

Derbyshire then got a much-needed breakthrough as Zak Chappell bowled Ackermann for 42 after an 85-run partnership between the Dutch international and Borthwick.

Borthwick then hit the first maximum of the match, a booming straight drive over Samit Patel's head, but wickets continued to fall at the other end as three Durham batters fell cheaply, but Borthwick remained at the crease and reached his maiden List A century from 119 balls.

The left-hander didn't last much longer as Patel bowled him for 104 with a beauty to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 212 for 7. A 30-run cameo from Haydon Mustard briefly helped Durham recover but they finished on 253 all out.

Derbyshire started their chase in a calm and collected manner amid some testing new ball bowling.

Came looked in good touch from the start of his innings with one of his best shots being a lovely clip off the legs for four while Reece joined in as he pulled one for four.

The pair saw Derbyshire through the powerplay unscathed, with the openers growing in confidence with every ball. They made 74 before Durham struck as Raine bowled Reece for 37 with a beauty and the Durham bowler then removed the dangerous Guest for a three-ball duck.

Came and Lloyd joined forces at the crease for the visitors and laid the building blocks of a partnership before Lloyd took a liking to the bowling of Borthwick, with the Derbyshire man picking up back-to-back boundaries from the leg-spinner.

Durham had a chance to make the crucial breakthrough but Lloyd was dropped by substitute fielder Daniel Hogg on 47 and he then reached his fifty from 58 balls. However, the hosts didn't have to wait much longer for the end of the partnership as Came departed for 45 and became Callum Parkinson's first List A wicket for Durham.