Durham vs Derbyshire, Group A at Chester-le-Street, One-Day Cup, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Chester-le-Street, August 14, 2024, One-Day Cup
Durham FlagDurham
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days14 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS7520100.659
DURH74209-0.027
HANTS743080.171
DERBS743080.026
MIDDX73307-0.835
KENT73406-0.155
NHNTS71602-0.299
LANCS71602-0.977
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM7510110.989
WARKS7510110.743
LEICS752010-0.538
GLOUC743080.322
YORKS74308-0.059
NOTTS734060.455
ESSEX72504-0.186
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS71602-0.720
