Durham vs Derbyshire, Group A at Chester-le-Street, One-Day Cup, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Chester-le-Street, August 14, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
L
W
A
W
W
Derbyshire
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Will Luxton, George Hill keep Yorkshire's campaign alive
Warwickshire suffer first defeat but remain well-placed in Group B
Sussex record first win of the season against fellow strugglers Surrey
Sussex remain bottom of Group B but upheld their eight-year unbeaten List A record against Surrey
Robin Das hits first senior white-ball hundred to end Nottinghamshire hopes
Jamal Richards' five-wicket haul dents Outlaws as young Essex side seal win
Peter Handscomb keeps Foxes in the hunt
Leicestershire still in with a shout of the top three after holding their nerve at Grace Road
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|SOM
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.217
|WORCS
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.659
|DURH
|7
|4
|2
|0
|9
|-0.027
|HANTS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.171
|DERBS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.026
|MIDDX
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|-0.835
|KENT
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.155
|NHNTS
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.299
|LANCS
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.977