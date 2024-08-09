Colin Ackermann keeps Durham alive as Hampshire thrashed

Durham 257 (Ackermann 96, Kelly 3-48) beat Hampshire 113 (Middleton 26, Coughlin 3-41) by 144 runs

Colin Ackermann's recovering 96 plus ex-New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner's impressive all-round contribution in his first game post-Test retirement earlier this year maintained Durham's Metro Bank One-Day Cup hopes as they beat Hampshire by 144 runs at Gosforth.

Ackermann led the fightback from 183 for 7 to 257 all out, hitting five sixes in 98 balls, while debutant overseas signing Wagner added 33 before taking 2 for 18 from six overs with the new ball as Hampshire slumped to 113 all out.

Hampshire started the day second in Group A with four wins from five games but suffered a second defeat, while Durham won for the third time in six to maintain their hopes of a top-three finish for knockout qualification. Seamer Paul Coughlin also struck three times.

Wagner, 38-years-old, has signed a short-term deal with Durham for the remainder of the season. This was his first appearance of any kind since his 64th and final Test, at home against South Africa, in February.

While Hampshire started well with the ball and in the field, Durham finished strongly with the bat to give themselves a workable total on a competitive pitch at South Northumberland Cricket Club.

England Under 19s quick Dom Kelly - 3 for 48 from 10 overs - removed both Durham openers. Michael Jones was caught behind and Ben McKinney sharply caught at cover by captain Nick Gubbins, who had elected to bowl first.

Durham skipper Alex Lees was also caught behind off a top-edged sweep at Felix Organ's off-spin, and the hosts were 56 for 3 in the 16th over.

Hampshire's fielding also contributed to a strong start. The Gubbins catch was followed by the run out of Scott Borthwick at the striker's end from square-leg, Kyle Abbott with the throw, as the former England man stuttered going for a single.

Further departures of Bas de Leede, Hayden Mustard - bowled by Abbott and Kelly - and Coughlin strengthened Hampshire's hand at 183 for seven in the 42nd over.

But Durham's fightback was equally impressive on a bright but blustery day. Ackermann and Wagner shared an eighth-wicket 62 inside eight overs. The left-handed Wagner struck the ball nicely in a vital 27-ball knock and supported Ackermann, whose innings was well paced.

Ackermann reached 50 in as many balls. Of his five sixes, three were hoisted handsomely down the ground off seam late in an innings which ended with him narrowly missing out on a deserved century. Abbott's figures indicated Durham's revival. The former South African seamer conceded only 11 runs in his first eight overs but 23 in his final two.

In reply, the early signs were good for Hampshire as openers Gubbins and Fletcha Middleton shared 40 inside eight overs. But Wagner battled back, as he has so often done through a stellar career.

After Coughlin had Gubbins caught behind, Wagner got Middleton caught at slip and Tom Prest caught behind - both driving - as the visitors slipped to 45 for 3 in the 11th.

Unfortunately for them, they couldn't recover as Coughlin caused further problems. He had Toby Albert caught behind and Felix Organ caught at slip, while Ben Brown drilled de Leede to mid-off in between as Hampshire crumbled to 69 for six in the 17th.

From there, their task was forlorn. Off-spinner George Drissell then claimed two of the last four wickets to fall, while Joseph Eckland was brilliantly caught at backward point by a diving McKinney off Daniel Hogg's seam.