Sol Budinger century leads Leicestershire to victory at Essex

Leicestershire 291 for 7 (Budinger 120) beat Essex 290 for 9 (Critchley 55, Thain 53, Allison 51) by seven wickets

Sol Budinger followed up his maiden Metro Bank One-Day Cup century against Essex last season by adding a second three-figure innings against the same attack at Chelmsford.

The left-hander carried the Leicestershire Foxes to a seven-wicket victory with 120 at exactly a run-a-ball to give the 2023 champions a second success in three games this season. He hit four sixes and 10 fours and put the Foxes in command in a third-wicket stand of 75 with Ajinkya Rahane.

Noah Thain had parked Essex's lugubrious innings into life with the fastest One-Day Cup fifty for the club, requiring just 27 balls to get there. He was finally out three balls later for 53 attempting to batter a fifth six out of the Cloud County Ground.

The England U19 all-rounder was backed up contrasting fifties from Matt Critchley , who took 81 balls for his painstaking 55, and Charlie Allison , who carved out an elegant 51 from 60. Critchley later took 3 for 55 in vain as Essex went down with 15 balls to spare.

The Leicestershire batters took an early liking to Aaron Beard, caning him for seven fours in his first five overs, which cost 48. However, the Essex seamer had the consolation of claiming the wicket of Harry Swindells, caught behind chasing one down legside.

Budinger and Lewis Hill settled into a serene partnership that put on fifty in seven overs and 70 in total. Hill had been dropped by Allison at wide mid-off on 35, but added just seven before he was caught and bowled by Critchley off an attempted sweep. Budinger was undeterred and reached his half-century from 65 balls.

Budinger had been circumspect in compiling his early runs but pulled Jamal Richards for six during his 13-over partnership with Rahane that dominated the flagging Essex attack. Rahane's share was 37 before he followed a ball from Richards into the wicketkeeper's gloves.

The required rate rose from its initial 5.8 towards seven an over, but Budinger brought it down again with 17, including two sixes, off a Thain over. Two balls later he dragged the ball through the leg side to reach three figures. He eventually went to a catch at deep backward square leg off Tom Westley.

There were a few nerves when Ben Cox became the sixth wicket to fall, caught at deep square leg off Critchley, with 16 still needed, and when Liam Trevaskis was bowled by Richards with four required.

The middle-order half-centuries for Essex followed a sluggish start to the innings after being put in on a wicket dangerously close to the Pavilion boundary. Feroze Khushi was first to go, having struggled outside off-stump against Chris Wright and reached a dozen from 23 balls before he was bowled trying to whip Matt Salisbury off his legs.

Fellow opener Robin Das pulled Salisbury over midwicket for six, but departed lbw for a run-a-ball 33 when playing over a delivery from Tom Scriven.

Westley and Critchley decided to keep the scoreboard ticking over in singles, compiling 15 in succession in 31 balls before the captain chopped Liam Trevaskis into the wicketkeeper's gloves the ball after Essex had ambled to 100 in 24 overs.

Critchley had nudged and nurdled 30 singles while plodding to fifty from 79 balls. He carved the next ball for only his fourth four, but tried to continue the aggression and was bowled by Salisbury.

Luc Benkenstein followed, bowled trying to reverse-sweep Trevaskis. But Thain took control, thumping Salisbury for three huge sixes, and added a fourth from a Scriven full-toss. Along the way, he lost the free-flowing Allison in an incredible 10-ball over from Ben Mike that cost 15 runs and included three wides and a no-ball. However, ball No10 accounted for Allison, caught and bowled at short midwicket off a leading edge.