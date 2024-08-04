Ed Barnard's big day out gives Warwickshire win in Bristol

Warwickshire 271 for 4 (Barnard 152*) beat Gloucestershire 267 (J Taylor 139*, Charlesworth 53, Barnard 3-16, Ali 3-53, Booth 3-55) by six wickets

Ed Barnard was outstanding with bat and ball as Warwickshire beat Gloucestershire by six wickets at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium to extend their winning start to five matches in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Having claimed 3 for 16 to help dismiss Gloucestershire for 267 in 49.4 overs, the in-form allrounder posted a brilliant match-winning knock of 152 not out from 134 balls as the Bears chased down their target with 2.1 overs to spare.

He dominated stands of 79 and 135 with Hamza Shaikh and Chris Benjamin for the third and fifth wickets respectively and helped himself to two sixes and 14 fours as Warwickshire continued to match joint-leaders Glamorgan blow for blow at the top of Group B.

Jack Taylor had earlier done his utmost to make a game of it, Gloucestershire's skipper scoring a brilliant unbeaten 139 from 115 balls with eight sixes and 10 fours. He shared partnerships of 101 and 54 with Ben Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren for the fifth and sixth wickets respectively to rescue Gloucestershire from the wreckage of 43 for 4.

But Gloucestershire were kept in check by the irrepressible Barnard, who took his wicket tally in the competition to 13, while teenage legspinner Tazeem Ali returned career-best figures of 3 for 55.

Now unbeaten in their last five outings in the 50-over competition, Warwickshire can virtually guarantee a place in the quarter-finals by defeating nearest rivals Glamorgan at Edgbaston on Thursday. Beaten in three of their five outings, Gloucestershire will almost certainly have to beat Sussex in their next game at Bristol on Wednesday to keep alive their chances of making the knockout stages.

Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to bat, but might well have been regretting that decision after Barnard made early inroads. He found early movement off the pitch to remove Cameron Bancroft without scoring and account for Ollie Price and James Bracey in single figures. Michael Booth had Miles Hammond caught at the wicket for 15 as Gloucestershire were reduced to 43 for 4.

Relieved to finally see the back of Barnard, Charlesworth and Taylor launched a recovery, staging an unbroken stand of 50 from 65 balls and forcing Will Rhodes, who conceded 22 runs in three overs, out of the attack. Pulling and driving with refreshing freedom, Charlesworth was first to 50, attaining that landmark via 68 balls with his first six, lofted over long-off at the expense of Tazeem.

Tazeem had his revenge when Charlesworth, who had accrued six fours and a six, holed out to midwicket with the score on 144 for 5 in the 31st over. Warwickshire's three spinners sent down 22 overs between them, Tazeem, Jake Lintott and Rob Yates conceding a combined total of 116 runs.

Tazeem had some success, having van Buuren held on the long-off boundary, but only after he had contributed 18 in a crucial stand of 54 for the sixth wicket with Taylor. Warwickshire's 18-year-old legspinner also sent back Tom Smith, but the visitors were unable to take the prized wicket of Taylor.

Gloucestershire's captain certainly exacted a heavy price, going to his first hundred of the season from 101 balls, and then orchestrating a late flurry that saw the home side plunder 52 runs in 3.4 overs at the death. Taylor's onslaught reached a climax when he smashed former team-mate Craig Miles for three successive sixes in the penultimate over.

Mindful that Warwickshire had chased 328 to defeat Essex at Chelmsford last month, Gloucestershire were aware of the importance of taking early wickets. Matt Taylor obliged, persuading Yates to hole out to midwicket for 16, while Josh Shaw had Rhodes caught at the wicket without scoring as the visitors slipped to 46 for 2.

But Barnard and Shaikh provided much-needed reassurance. Having already posted a career-best knock of 173 in this competition this season, Barnard went to his latest 50 from 52 balls, finding the boundary with sufficient regularity to keep the required rate below six an over.

Appointed captain of the England Under-19 side in June, Shaikh is enjoying a breakthrough season, and he further enhanced his burgeoning reputation here, making 37 in a stand of 79 for the third wicket. Content to play second fiddle to Barnard, the 18-year-old demonstrated his quality on occasions, caressing van Buuren's slow left-arm over square leg for six before slicing the same bowler high to cover and departing in the 25th over.

Price then bowled the reverse-sweeping Michael Burgess, at which point the visitors were 136 for 4, requiring a further 132 runs from 22.2 overs.