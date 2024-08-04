Prithvi Shaw sparks Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup campaign into life

Northamptonshire 295 for 6 (Shaw 72, Vasconcelos 68, Bartlett 60, Singh 3-51) beat Worcestershire (Taylor 57, Libby 50*, Broad 3-32, Zaib 3-44) by 130 runs

Allrounder Justin Broad claimed two wickets in an over as Northamptonshire's seamers ran through Worcestershire's top order to set up a comprehensive 130-run victory in this Metro Bank One-Day Cup clash at Wantage Road, the hosts' first win in this year's tournament.

Chasing 296 to win, Group A leaders Worcestershire slumped to 34 for 5, Broad finishing with three wickets and Jack White also bagging two wickets for 26 in a miserly, unbroken 10-over spell.

Tom Taylor threatened a repeat performance of the List A century he scored against Worcestershire on this ground last summer as he smashed 57 off 49 balls (nine fours, two sixes) against his former Steelbacks team-mates. But his departure ended Worcestershire's hopes, with Saif Zaib taking three wickets for 44, including two in one over as the visitors were bowled out with 11 overs to spare. Skipper Jake Libby finished unbeaten on 50, his third half-century in four innings in this year's competition.

Earlier Prithvi Shaw continued his love affair with the One-Day Cup, hitting a swashbuckling 72 off just 59 balls (10 fours, one six) his third consecutive half-century.

George Bartlett (60) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (68) then shared a partnership of 107 in just over 21 overs which took Northamptonshire to 215 for 1 in the 40th over. But after such a positive start, both batters fell in the space of seven deliveries and the hosts would have been disappointed at not setting a steeper target. Fateh Singh meanwhile claimed career best List A figures of 3for 51.

Shaw had got Northamptonshire off to a flier, taking leg-side boundaries off the first two balls of the match from Taylor. Strong on the drive and on the pull, he also hit Taylor over long-on for six and clubbed Hishaam Khan down the ground for four.

Ethan Brookes put the brakes on Northamptonshire's progress in a five-over spell which conceded just 14 runs, Vasconcelos in particular finding it hard to put him away.

It was Khan though, who claimed the prize wicket of Shaw when the Indian international was caught behind attempting to hook. It was a first List A wicket for Khan, a graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy.

Bartlett soon found his fluency, driving Singh through cover and bringing up Northamptonshire's 150 in the 27th over. He found runs all round the wicket, sweeping Tom Hinley fine for four and cutting Singh square for another boundary.

Vasconcelos had managed just 33 off 66 balls but the drinks break sparked a change in his approach. He signalled renewed intent by immediately sweeping Singh for consecutive boundaries and brought up his 50 soon afterwards. Bartlett reached his half-century too with Northamptonshire in a strong position to attack the final 10.

However, with Brookes building pressure in his second spell, Bartlett looked to manufacture a shot against Singh and was caught at backward point. Next over Libby turned to his own part-time offbreaks, accounting for Vasconcelos first ball, the batter playing on as he attempted to cut.

Zaib tried to regain the momentum, scooping Brookes for four and swatting Singh over mid-on, but Northamptonshire lost three quick wickets after passing 250. First Singh bowled James Sales and had Zaib caught at point before Lewis McManus holed out at deep midwicket off Taylor. Gus Miller though finished the innings with a late blitz, pummelling Taylor down the ground for six.

When Worcestershire batted, Ed Pollock swung White's second delivery over deep midwicket for six before he was dropped at wide mid-on. White struck next ball though, dangerman Gareth Roderick caught low down at first slip by Shaw.

Pollock was unable to capitalise on his early reprieve when he heaved at a White delivery which kept slightly low and was bowled. The visitors lost a third wicket in the ninth over when Rob Jones steered Ben Sanderson to Vasconcelos at short leg. Things went from bad to worse as Worcestershire were left reeling at 34 for 5 when Broad struck twice in four balls, nipping one back to trap Brookes lbw before Rehaan Edavalath was caught at first slip by Shaw.

Libby hit a rare loose ball from White for four to take Worcestershire past 50 in the 18th over as Taylor put his foot down and a brief fightback began.

Taylor opened his account with a handsome cover drive off Broad before smashing the all-rounder down the pitch for six and an even bigger maximum over deep midwicket off Miller, bringing up his 50 off 38 balls. He fell soon after the drinks break though, lbw to Zaib to leave the Rapids on 112 for 6.