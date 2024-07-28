Surrey skittled before Ingram fires Glamorgan to rapid win

Visiting attack run riot on green Oval surface to set up victory with 34.1 overs unused

Colin Ingram got Glamorgan over the line in a hurry • Getty Images

Glamorgan 123 for 3 (Ingram 39*) beat Surrey 121 (Foakes 44, Kellaway 2-16) by seven wickets

Glamorgan thumped Surrey by seven wickets in their Metro Bank One-Day Cup group B match at the Kia Oval after bowling them out for 121 in 34 overs.

It then took the Welsh county only 15.5 overs to knock off the runs, with Colin Ingram launching one magnificent six over long-off from down the pitch against fast bowler James Taylor as he ended up on 39 not out from 26 balls in their 123 for 3.

Opener Eddie Byrom, who took a six and a four from Matt Dunn's first over, also made a quickfire 28 before being caught at midwicket off Conor McKerr.

Only Ben Foakes, with 44, and tailender McKerr (25) made significant scores for Surrey, who have now lost both of their first two One-Day Cup games. Glamorgan, by contrast, have begun the competition with two wins.

Surrey, put in on a well-grassed surface, were soon 11 for 3 as Glamorgan's new ball bowlers, Jamie McIlroy and Timm van der Gugten, found significant help from the pitch.

Ryan Patel managed one scoring shot, an inside edge for four off McIlroy, before hitting van der Gugten to Kiran Carlson in the covers.

Ben Geddes fell first ball, cutting McIlroy to point, and Dom Sibley had made just 6 when McIlroy nipped one away off the seam to have the former England Test opener caught at slip.

Glamorgan's Ben Kellaway has taken wickets today bowling as BOTH a left-armer and a right-armer.



This is remarkable! pic.twitter.com/ecqSdf4t5w — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 28, 2024

Foakes joined Rory Burns to rally Surrey with a partnership of 53 for the fourth wicket but Glamorgan were well on top when Burns and Cam Steel fell to successive balls from seamer Dan Douthwaite.

Burns was leg-before and Steel edged behind as Douthwaite found more movement away from the right-hander. Josh Blake was run out for two, by Tom Bevan's throw, attempting a second run and his dismissal left Surrey on 73 for s6.

And all hope of posting a competitive total was shattered when Foakes, who included a pulled six and seven fours in a fine innings, was smartly caught at slip off Andy Gorvin's medium pace.

Yousef Majid nicked Gorvin behind on 7 and McKerr's useful knock was ended when the ambidextrous Ben Kellaway switched from bowling right-arm spin to slow left-arm - for the first time in a county match - and promptly skidded one through McKerr's back-foot defensive stroke to bowl him.

Last man Dunn was leg-before to Kellaway, now back bowling right-arm, for a fourth-ball duck, leaving Taylor unbeaten on 10.

Kellaway finished with 2 for 16 from seven overs and there were also two wickets apiece for McIlroy, Douthwaite and Gorvin.