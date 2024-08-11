Worcestershire thrash Hampshire to close in on knockout stage

Worcestershire 165 for 2 (Pollock 67) beat Hampshire 164 (Home 3-33) by eight wickets

Worcestershire took another significant step towards the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup as they overcame Hampshire by eight wickets at New Road.

An excellent all-round performance with ball and then bat secured a fifth win in seven games for the second-placed Rapids. It keeps them on course to clinch the top three spot needed to go through to the next stage of the 50-over tournament. Victory also maintained their 100 percent home record in the competition after previous victories over Middlesex, Durham and Kent.

With eight senior players sidelined through injury, Worcestershire's inexperienced and young attack again performed admirably to dismiss Hampshire for 164 in 47.4 overs.

Academy player Jack Home continued his impressive form since his promotion with another three wickets to take his tally to 15 in four One Day Cup games with some more pacey and threatening bowling.

Ethan Brookes also maintained his excellent run with the ball and spinners Fateh Singh and Tom Hinley had such a grip on proceedings that they returned combined figures of 20-1-59-1.

Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock then ensured that there would be no alarms for the Rapids in reaching their modest target with a spendlid century opening stand.

Pollock was the dominant partner in racing to his half century off just 44 balls with one six and 10 fours. But Roderick was the perfect foil and his 47 took his run tally to 385 - the third-highest overall in this year's competition.

Hampshire will console themselves with the fact they are still in contention themselves to qualify despite a below-par performance and a third setback of the campaign.

Worcestershire made two changes with Home and Hishaam Khan replacing the rested Tom Taylor and Harry Darley. Hampshire also made changes with Joe Weatherley, released to play by Southern Brave, and Mohammad Abbas coming in for Joseph Eckland and Eddie Jack.

Hampshire captain Nick Gubbins opted to bat on winning the toss on the same wicket used for Wednesday's encounter against Kent. Tommy Sturgess took the new ball and struck in his second over when Weatherley (10) attempted a cut and edged through to keeper Roderick.

Fletcha Middleton and Gubbins scored freely during the powerplay but in the 10th and final over the former went to pull Khan and fell to a good catch by Singh running back to backward square leg.

Home came into the attack and claimed the wicket of Gubbins and Ben Brown in the space of three deliveries during his first over. Gubbins tried to leave a shortish ball but the ball hit the back of his bat and went through to Roderick. Brown then nicked a delivery which moved away from him and Roderick pouched his third catch of the innings.

Brookes, Worcestershire most economical bowler in this year's tournament, also enjoyed success in his first over as Tom Prest mistimed a pull to mid on where Khan took a fine low catch.

Toby Albert (26) was fortunate to inside edge Home for a boundary but the introduction of Singh led to his downfall as he was trapped lbw after sweeping.

There was another scalp for Singh as Organ, having struggled for 35 balls in making nine, picked out Rob Jones at short cover. Brookes kept the pressure on the Hampshire batters from the New Road during a frugal spell of 7-1-12-1. And there was no let-up for the visitors, with Kyle Abbott then pushing forward to Hinley to be neatly stumped by Roderick at 113 for 8.

The ninth-wicket pair of Dominic Kelly and Brad Wheal batted sensibly in adding 36 before Home returned to the attack and bowled the latter after he went for an expansive drive. Some late blows from Kelly (45) lifted the final total before he tried to sweep Brookes and the ball ballooned up for Roderick to complete another dismissal.

The Rapids were given a positive start to their reply by Pollock and Roderick and negotiated their way through the initial powerplay against the new ball threat posed by Abbott and Abbas. Roderick straight drove Abbott to the boundary and turned the same bowler through mid wicket to the ropes while Pollock collected three boundaries in an over from Abbas.

Pollock greeted Wheal's introduction into the attack with a maximum over midwicket and successive boundaries off the same bowler carried him to his half century. His fine knock ended on 67 out of 104 in the 23rd over when he sliced Prest to backward point.