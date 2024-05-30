Matches (12)
Live
4th T20I (N), The Oval, May 30, 2024, Pakistan tour of England
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(18.3/20 ov) 149/8
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.

Current RR: 8.05
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/3 (6.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 161
Report

Jofra Archer, Mark Wood in harness as England bowl first in fourth T20I

Babar, Rizwan resume opening partnership as Pakistan seek to square series in final match

Danyal Rasool
30-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler chat ahead of the fourth T20I, England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Cardiff, May 30, 2024

Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler chat ahead of the fourth T20I  •  Getty Images

Toss England won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan
England will bowl first after winning the toss at the Kia Oval. Under overcast skies with further rain probable, the returning England captain Jos Buttler confirmed the weather played a part in the decision to chase.
England make one change to the side that beat Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday, prior to the third-game wash-out in Cardiff, with Mark Wood replacing Reece Topley in the side. With Jofra Archer retained for the second match of his comeback, it means Sam Curran - who was Player of the Tournament during England's title-winning campaign at the last T20 World Cup - has not played a single game all series, effectively confirming his slide out of England's first-choice starting line-up.
The visiting skipper Babar Azam confirmed he, too, would have opted to field first given the overhead conditions. Pakistan, who need to win today to deny England a series win, have made a pair of changes. The out-of-form Saim Ayub has been replaced at the top of the order by Usman Khan, who gets his first game of the series.
Notably, this means Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are set to open the batting once more, with Pakistan's attempt to break up the pairing having, for the moment, failed. Imad Wasim misses out after he experienced discomfort in his ribcage, and has been sent for preliminary scans. Fast bowler Naseem Shah replaces him.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Azam Khan (wk), 7 Iftikhar Ahmed, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Naseem Shah
Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Babar Azam, Pakistan, England, England vs Pakistan, Pakistan in England

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Mohammad Rizwan
bowled2316
Babar Azam
caught3622
Usman Khan
caught3821
Fakhar Zaman
caught99
Shadab Khan
bowled01
Azam Khan
caught05
Iftikhar Ahmed
caught2118
Shaheen Shah Afridi
bowled02
Naseem Shah
not out1617
Mohammad Amir
not out00
Extras(w 6)
Total149(8 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
