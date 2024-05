Jofra Archer, Mark Wood in harness as England bowl first in fourth T20I

England make one change to the side that beat Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday, prior to the third-game wash-out in Cardiff, with Mark Wood replacing Reece Topley in the side. With Jofra Archer retained for the second match of his comeback, it means Sam Curran - who was Player of the Tournament during England's title-winning campaign at the last T20 World Cup - has not played a single game all series, effectively confirming his slide out of England's first-choice starting line-up.