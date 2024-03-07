Matches (8)
IND v ENG (1)
WPL (2)
BAN v SL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AFG v IRE (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
RESULT
23rd Match (N), Rawalpindi, March 06, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
162/7
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
(18.5/20 ov, T:163) 145

Qalandars won by 17 runs

Player Of The Match
64 (44)
rassie-van-der-dussen
Cricinfo's MVP
105.9 ptsImpact List
shaheen-shah-afridi
Report

Zaman, van der Dussen, Afridi help Qalandars end losing streak

In their eighth outing of the PSL this season, the two-time champions Qalandars finally got a win

Associated Press
07-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Zaman Khan took 4 for 37&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PSL

Zaman Khan took 4 for 37  •  PSL

Lahore Qalandars 162 for 7 (van der Dussen 64, Raees 2-19) beat Islamabad United 145 (Faheem 41*, Zaman 4-37) by 17 runs
Two-time defending champion Lahore Qalandars finally recorded their first win in the latest season of the PSL, beating Islamabad United by 17 runs on Wednesday.
The Qalandars had lost six straight games before getting one point from a rain-abandoned match against Peshawar Zalmi last Saturday.
Data-driven United, who prefers to chase, were bowled out for 145 with fast bowler Zaman Khan claiming 4 for 37 and Qalandars' fielders making some smart catches in the outfield.
Rassie van der Dussen (64) had earlier anchored Lahore to 162 for 7 with his fourth score of 50-plus this season before he was due to return home and will miss Qalandars' last two league games.
Jahandad Khan made a spectacular one-handed running catch at mid-off to dismiss Alex Hales for zero in the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-32) and the batting powerhouse of United collapsed to 73 for 7 against pace midway through their run chase.
Faheem Ashraf hit an unbeaten 41 while Azam Khan (29) and Naseem Shah (27) also played little cameos to narrow down the defeat before Zaman wrapped up the game and had No. 11 Rumman Raees trapped leg before wicket with a yorker in the penultimate over.
David Wiese, who sustained a groin injury in the first game, returned to the Qalandars fold and upped the ante in the death overs with a brisk unbeaten 24 off 11 balls as skipper Shadab Khan used seven bowlers and only off-spinner Salman Ali Agha was not among the wickets.
United now have seven points from eight games while Qalandars have three with two games in hand.
Zaman KhanRassie van der DussenQalandars vs UnitedPakistan Super League

United Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
C Munro
run out1516
AD Hales
caught02
Agha Salman
caught43
Shadab Khan
bowled710
JM Cox
caught77
Imad Wasim
caught42
Azam Khan
caught2919
Faheem Ashraf
not out4131
Naseem Shah
bowled2716
Hunain Shah
bowled33
Rumman Raees
lbw25
Extras(nb 1, w 5)
Total145(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS862120.967
QG7429-0.094
PZ8439-0.384
IU83470.163
KK7346-0.184
LQ8163-0.682
Full Table
