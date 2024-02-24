Matches (14)
IND v ENG (1)
WPL (2)
BPL 2024 (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL 2024 (1)
RESULT
9th Match (N), Multan, February 23, 2024, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
179/8
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
(20 ov, T:180) 174

Zalmi won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
17* (12) & 2/13
luke-wood
Cricinfo's MVP
114.99 ptsImpact List
luke-wood
Report

Peshawar Zalmi hold nerve in thriller to open their account

Arif Yaqoob and Naveen-ul-Haq stepped up at the death to deny table toppers Multan Sultans

Associated Press
24-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
The Peshawar Zalmi players heave a sigh of relief after holding on in a thriller  •  PSL

The Peshawar Zalmi players heave a sigh of relief after holding on in a thriller  •  PSL

Peshawar Zalmi 179 for 8 (Haseebullah 37, Ali 2-23, Willey 2-28, Mir 2-36) beat Multan Sultans 174 (Malan 52, Yasir 43, Yakoob 3-43) by five runs
Peshawar Zalmi's first win of the season came at the expense of table-toppers Multan Sultans in a nailbiter on Friday.
Peshawar totalled 179-8 after they won the toss, and Sultans were all out for 174. Sultans still lead the six-team table on net run rate after their first home loss in four matches.
Needing 22 off the final over, Sultans' Iftikhar Ahmed cracked two boundaries and a big six off Naveen-ul-Haq, leaving the target to six off the last two balls. The Afghan fast bowler, playing his first PSL game of the season, kept his cool and had Iftikhar caught behind after a video referral, then used the last ball to knock over the last man Shahnawaz Dahani.
Sultans' run chase was powered by Dawid Malan, who made a blistering 52 off 25 balls. Reeza Hendricks, with 28 off 27, played an anchor role in a 70-run stand with Malan, who smashed three sixes and three fours.
The batters fell in quick succession, and leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob undermined Sultans further when he took three wickets in an eventful 17th over. Usama Mir hit Yaqoob for two successive sixes, and David Willey was dismissed by a terrific catch on the boundary by substitute fielder Dan Mousley.
Earlier, Peshawar were launched by Haseebullah Khan's quickfire 37 off 18 balls and Babar Azam's 31. The death overs were also vital as Rovman Powell's 23 off 11 and Luke Wood's 17 off 12 lifted Peshawar.
Iftikhar AhmedNaveen-ul-HaqDawid MalanArif YaqoobZalmi vs SultansPakistan Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
PZ 100%
PZMS
100%50%100%PZ InningsMS Innings

Over 20 • MS 174/10

Iftikhar Ahmed c †Mohammad Haris b Naveen-ul-Haq 16 (8b 2x4 1x6 31m) SR: 200
W
Shahnawaz Dahani b Naveen-ul-Haq 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
W
Zalmi won by 5 runs
Sultans Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Yasir Khan
caught4337
Mohammad Rizwan
caught03
RR Hendricks
bowled2827
DJ Malan
caught5225
Khushdil Shah
caught55
Iftikhar Ahmed
caught168
Usama Mir
caught123
DJ Willey
caught01
Abbas Afridi
caught116
Mohammad Ali
not out14
Shahnawaz Dahani
bowled01
Extras(w 6)
Total174(10 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS43160.812
QG33060.686
IU31220.028
KK2112-0.683
PZ3122-0.732
LQ3030-0.743
Full Table
