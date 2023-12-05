Matches (32)
BAN v NZ (1)
SA v WI (A tour) (1)
WI v IRE (EME) (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Legends League (2)
Hazare Trophy (18)
WI v ENG (1)
IND v ENG (W) (1)
AUS v PAK (1)
RESULT
2nd T20I, Dunedin, December 05, 2023, Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
137/6
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(20 ov, T:138) 127/7

Pakistan (W) won by 10 runs

Player Of The Match
Aliya Riaz
, PAK-W
32* (22)
aliya-riaz
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Report

Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana star as Pakistan wrap up historic series win

It was Pakistan's first T20I series win outside Asia and Ireland

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Dec-2023 • 17 hrs ago
Fatima Sana picked up her second successive three-wicket haul&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Fatima Sana picked up her second successive three-wicket haul  •  Getty Images

Pakistan Women 137 for 6 (Muneeba 35, Riaz 32*, Penfold 2-17, Jonas 2-21) beat New Zealand Women 127 for 7 (Rowe 33, Plimmer 28, Sana 3-22, Sadia 2-29) by 10 runs
Having beaten New Zealand for the first time in a T20I to start the series, Pakistan went one better in the second game in Dunedin, where Fatima Sana picked up her second successive three-wicket haul to lead her side to a series-clinching victory. The 10-run win brought up Pakistan's first T20I series win away from home since October 2018, and their first T20I series victory outside Asia and Ireland.
Sana followed up her 3 for 18 in the first T20I with figures of 3 for 22, her wickets those of Suzie Bates (for the second time in the series), Sophie Devine and Hannah Rowe - all three bowled. Rowe's wicket effectively clinched the match: Sana dismissed the No. 7 for 33 off 24 balls when New Zealand needed 12 off three balls. Molly Penfold, who came in next, only managed a dot and a single off the last two balls of the match.
Rowe had walked in when New Zealand were 62 for 5 in the 13th over, needing 76 off 45 balls to draw level in the series. It came down to 50 off 23 when Georgia Plimmer fell in the 17th over for 28, but Rowe and Lea Tahuhu found the big hits at just the right time to keep New Zealand in it with a last-over requirement of 18 runs. Sana, however, came back at the finish to complete her star turn.
Sent in to bat, Pakistan made a strong start courtesy Muneeba Ali's 28-ball 35 at the top of the order. They suffered a setback, however, when Penfold dismissed Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof in the space of three deliveries to leave Pakistan on 86 for 4 after 13 overs. Aliya Riaz, however, ensured they finished with a defendable total, scoring her second unbeaten cameo in a row. There wasn't much support from the batters at the other end, who scored 10 off 21 between them in the last seven overs, but Riaz hit three fours and a six in a 22-ball 32 to set New Zealand a target that proved just beyond their reach.
The third and final T20I will be played in Queenstown on Saturday, following which the tour moves into its ODI leg.
Fatima SanaHannah RoweAliya RiazPakistan WomenNew Zealand WomenPakistanNew ZealandPakistan (W) vs NZ (W)Pakistan Women in New Zealand

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
B Bezuidenhout
bowled23
SW Bates
bowled1818
AC Kerr
caught28
SFM Devine
bowled55
ML Green
caught1823
GE Plimmer
run out2828
HM Rowe
bowled3324
LMM Tahuhu
not out139
MM Penfold
not out12
Extras(lb 5, w 2)
Total127(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved