Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana star as Pakistan wrap up historic series win

Sent in to bat, Pakistan made a strong start courtesy Muneeba Ali's 28-ball 35 at the top of the order. They suffered a setback, however, when Penfold dismissed Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof in the space of three deliveries to leave Pakistan on 86 for 4 after 13 overs. Aliya Riaz , however, ensured they finished with a defendable total, scoring her second unbeaten cameo in a row. There wasn't much support from the batters at the other end, who scored 10 off 21 between them in the last seven overs, but Riaz hit three fours and a six in a 22-ball 32 to set New Zealand a target that proved just beyond their reach.