RESULT
3rd T20I, Queenstown, December 09, 2023, Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
137/5
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(15/15 ov, T:138) 101/2

NZ (W) won by 6 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
51* (42)
suzie-bates
Player Of The Series
21 runs • 6 wkts
fatima-sana
Suzie Bates, all-round Amelia Kerr power NZ to DLS victory

Pakistan, who had already wrapped up the series, were restricted to 137 in their 20 overs

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Dec-2023 • 5 hrs ago
File photo: Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 51  •  Getty Images

New Zealand Women 101 for 2 (Bates 51*, Kerr 35, Iqbal 1-15) beat Pakistan Women 137 for 5 (Ameen 43, Kerr 3-11, Carson 2-20) by six runs via DLS method
Amelia Kerr shone with both bat and ball, while Suzie Bates chipped in with a half-century, as New Zealand took the third women's T20I against Pakistan by six runs via DLS method.
Pakistan, having been inserted to bat, began with a steady opening partnership of 64 inside ten overs. But Kerr provided the breakthrough to dismiss Muneeba Ali, as New Zealand wrested the advantage, and Pakistan proceeded to lose 4 for 31. Sidra Ameen, with 43, was Pakistan's top scorer, while their captain Nida Dar also contributed a handy 25. But regular strikes from Kerr (3 for 11) and Eden Carson (2 for 20) meant the visitors were restricted to just 137 for 5.
New Zealand, having already lost the series, began the chase well, as Bates provided a strong foundation. While her opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout fell cheaply for 4, Bates blazed her way to an unbeaten 51 off just 42 balls, stroking five fours. Bates also had able support from Kerr, who smashed a 31-ball 35, as the pair added 63 for the second wicket.
Kerr eventually fell in the tenth over, before rain in Queenstown brought the game to a premature end after only 15 overs of the New Zealand innings, with the hosts six runs ahead according to DLS.
NZ (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SW Bates
not out5142
B Bezuidenhout
stumped411
AC Kerr
bowled3531
ML Green
not out36
Extras(lb 4, w 4)
Total101(2 wkts; 15 ovs)
