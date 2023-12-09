Suzie Bates, all-round Amelia Kerr power NZ to DLS victory

New Zealand, having already lost the series, began the chase well, as Bates provided a strong foundation. While her opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout fell cheaply for 4, Bates blazed her way to an unbeaten 51 off just 42 balls, stroking five fours. Bates also had able support from Kerr, who smashed a 31-ball 35, as the pair added 63 for the second wicket.