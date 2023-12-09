Suzie Bates, all-round Amelia Kerr power NZ to DLS victory
Pakistan, who had already wrapped up the series, were restricted to 137 in their 20 overs
New Zealand Women 101 for 2 (Bates 51*, Kerr 35, Iqbal 1-15) beat Pakistan Women 137 for 5 (Ameen 43, Kerr 3-11, Carson 2-20) by six runs via DLS method
Amelia Kerr shone with both bat and ball, while Suzie Bates chipped in with a half-century, as New Zealand took the third women's T20I against Pakistan by six runs via DLS method.
Pakistan, having been inserted to bat, began with a steady opening partnership of 64 inside ten overs. But Kerr provided the breakthrough to dismiss Muneeba Ali, as New Zealand wrested the advantage, and Pakistan proceeded to lose 4 for 31. Sidra Ameen, with 43, was Pakistan's top scorer, while their captain Nida Dar also contributed a handy 25. But regular strikes from Kerr (3 for 11) and Eden Carson (2 for 20) meant the visitors were restricted to just 137 for 5.
New Zealand, having already lost the series, began the chase well, as Bates provided a strong foundation. While her opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout fell cheaply for 4, Bates blazed her way to an unbeaten 51 off just 42 balls, stroking five fours. Bates also had able support from Kerr, who smashed a 31-ball 35, as the pair added 63 for the second wicket.
Kerr eventually fell in the tenth over, before rain in Queenstown brought the game to a premature end after only 15 overs of the New Zealand innings, with the hosts six runs ahead according to DLS.