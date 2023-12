Suzie Bates, all-round Amelia Kerr power NZ to DLS victory

Pakistan, having been inserted to bat, began with a steady opening partnership of 64 inside ten overs. But Kerr provided the breakthrough to dismiss Muneeba Ali, as New Zealand wrested the advantage, and Pakistan proceeded to lose 4 for 31. Sidra Ameen, with 43, was Pakistan's top scorer, while their captain Nida Dar also contributed a handy 25. But regular strikes from Kerr (3 for 11) and Eden Carson (2 for 20) meant the visitors were restricted to just 137 for 5.