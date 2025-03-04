Auckland vs Central D, 13th Match at Auckland, Plunket Shield, Mar 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Auckland, March 05 - 08, 2025, Plunket Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
W
L
D
L
Central D
W
W
L
W
D
Match details
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Plunket Shield News
Back after injury layoff, Williamson hits 60 in his first Plunket Shield game since 2019
He warmed-up for the Tests against England by scoring 60 for Northern Districts against Auckland
Williamson lauds Southee's longevity amid NZ's changing of the guard
The pair will turn out together for Northern Districts this week ahead of the Test series against England