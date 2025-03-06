Tom Bruce makes 345, third-highest score in New Zealand history
Only Bert Sutcliffe has higher individual scores than Bruce in New Zealand's first-class history
Tom Bruce has made the third-highest score in New Zealand first-class history with 345 for Central Stags against Auckland in the Plunket Shield.
Bruce, who has played 17 T20Is, faced 401 balls and hit 36 fours alongside six sixes. Only one player, Bert Sutcliffe, has higher scores than Bruce in the New Zealand game with 355 and 385 for Otago.
Having been unbeaten on 212 after the first day, he brought up his triple-century with a dab into the leg side from his 379th delivery.
When Bruce went to 339, he surpassed Roger Blunt's 1931-32 score, also for Otago, having previously moved past Dean Brownlie (334 in 2014-15) and Devon Conway (327 not out in 2019-2020). Michael Papps and Peter Fulton also have triple-centuries in New Zealand's domestic cricket.
Bruce had come to the crease with his team 29 for 2, which became 75 for 3. He then added 292 with Dane Cleaver for the fourth wickets and 303 with Josh Clarkson for the fifth - both new records for Central Stags - before finally being caught down the leg side sweeping at Louis Delport. The Auckland players quickly made their way towards Bruce to congratulate him.
Overall, it was the 11th century of Bruce's first-class career. On the opening day, he went past 6000 first-class runs.