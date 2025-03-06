Tom Bruce makes 345, third-highest score in New Zealand history

Having been unbeaten on 212 after the first day, he brought up his triple-century with a dab into the leg side from his 379th delivery.

Bruce had come to the crease with his team 29 for 2, which became 75 for 3. He then added 292 with Dane Cleaver for the fourth wickets and 303 with Josh Clarkson for the fifth - both new records for Central Stags - before finally being caught down the leg side sweeping at Louis Delport. The Auckland players quickly made their way towards Bruce to congratulate him.