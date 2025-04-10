Matches (8)
Hong Kong vs Qatar, 4th Match at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
HKG Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
HKG Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong
L
W
W
W
L
Qatar
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:17
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3135
|Match days
|10 April 2025 - day (20-over match)