Matches (21)
Asia Cup (2)
SA v AUS (1)
CPL 2023 (4)
WCPL 2023 (2)
Championship (W) (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
ENG v NZ (1)
County DIV2 (3)
County DIV1 (3)
RHF Trophy (3)
RESULT
46th Match, Arundel, September 09, 2023, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
PrevNext
Southern Vipers FlagSouthern Vipers
237
Thunder FlagThunder
(44.3/50 ov, T:238) 173

Vipers won by 64 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
BetNEW
Report

Georgia Adams' all-round show helps Vipers to big win over Thunder

Emily Windsor fifty, Lindsey Smith three-for help strengthen bid for knockout spot

ECB Reporters Network
09-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Linsey Smith and Georgia Adams shared five wickets&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PA Images via Getty Images

Linsey Smith and Georgia Adams shared five wickets  •  PA Images via Getty Images

Vipers 237 (Adams 71, Windsor 59, Bell 3-45) beat Thunder 173 (Morris 52, Taylor 4-39) by 64 runs
Georgia Adams went past 400 runs and 15 wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as Southern Vipers continued their march for a knockout spot with victory over Thunder.
Adams scored a classy 71, during a pivotal 114-run stand with Emily Windsor - who scored a boisterous 59 to help shore up Vipers before another collapse saw them post 237. Linsey Smith ripped out the Thunder top order as they slipped to 33 for 5, with Adams getting two wickets, before eventually losing by 64 runs - despite Fi Morris' 52.
Vipers moved up to second in the table, having played a game more than those around them, while Thunder's hopes of progression took a massive hit with two games to go.
Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove set a platform after Vipers had won the toss and chosen to bat first. But after reaching 45, Vipers lost three wickets in eight overs as Hannah Jones' introduction swung the momentum towards the visitors.
The left-arm spinner struck with her first delivery to bowl McCaughan for a spritely 29 off 33 balls before the more sluggish Norgrove was lbw for 16 off 44. Jones also got her fingertips to an Adams straight drive to run out Georgia Elwiss while backing up.
But Adams and Windsor righted the ship with a counter attack to lay the foundations for a score which had the potential to get close to 300, especially after Jones quickly completed her 10 overs.
Adams was particularly strong running between the wickets in the Arundel heat, while Windsor showed uncharacteristic power - having worked on her hitting at Welsh Fire during the Hundred.
Adams brought up her fifth half-century of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 53 balls, while Windsor followed with her second of the competition in 63 deliveries. The duo put on 114 to boost Vipers to 193 for 4 with 14 overs to go, but after Adams clipped Ireland international Laura Delany to midwicket they collapsed.
Windsor skipped past Morris in the following over before Smith, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby and Ava Lee all fell as the hosts lost seven wickets for 44 runs in 60 balls - Morris and Olivia Bell both taking three wickets. Vipers ending up on 237 in 47.5 overs.
Thunder's slump was even more severe as their top order disintegrated. Smith was the main instigator as she had Liberty Heap lbw in the second over, Naomi Dattani caught at backward point and Ellie Threlkeld sweeping to backward point. The spinner's first six-over spell result in in 3 for 17.
Mary Taylor picked up Southern Brave team-mate Seren Smale with an in-ducker while Delany was bowled by Adams.
Morris and Daisy Mullan dug their side out of the hole, while still staying in touch with the required run rate in a 57-run stand. Morris struck a run-a-ball 50 but both fell in quick succession as Morris was bowled by talented young offspinner Lee and Mullan was caught and bowled by Adams.
Phoebe Graham and Tara Norris slowed up Vipers' hunt for victory, they saw off Smith - who ended with 3 for 29 - but Graham was cleaned up by Taylor.
Taylor's slower ball accounted for Norris, who picked out long-on, and Bell lobbed to midwicket to give Taylor best figures of 4 for 39.
Georgia AdamsEmily WindsorLinsey SmithThunderSouthern VipersVipers vs ThunderRachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Thunder Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Heap
lbw47
SA Smale
bowled48
ND Dattani
caught111
FMK Morris
caught5255
E Threlkeld
caught011
L Delany
bowled111
D Mullan
caught2643
TG Norris
caught3241
PC Graham
bowled1642
O Bell
caught1522
HE Jones
not out1116
Extras(b 1, w 10)
Total173(10 wkts; 44.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BLZ1171380.958
VP1254280.173
CS1153270.055
SES1155260.317
THDER122422-0.265
ND114621-0.233
SUNR113520-0.174
WS112516-1.283
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved