Georgia Adams' all-round show helps Vipers to big win over Thunder

Vipers 237 (Adams 71, Windsor 59, Bell 3-45) beat Thunder 173 (Morris 52, Taylor 4-39) by 64 runs

Georgia Adams went past 400 runs and 15 wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as Southern Vipers continued their march for a knockout spot with victory over Thunder.

Adams scored a classy 71, during a pivotal 114-run stand with Emily Windsor - who scored a boisterous 59 to help shore up Vipers before another collapse saw them post 237. Linsey Smith ripped out the Thunder top order as they slipped to 33 for 5, with Adams getting two wickets, before eventually losing by 64 runs - despite Fi Morris' 52.

Vipers moved up to second in the table, having played a game more than those around them, while Thunder's hopes of progression took a massive hit with two games to go.

Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove set a platform after Vipers had won the toss and chosen to bat first. But after reaching 45, Vipers lost three wickets in eight overs as Hannah Jones' introduction swung the momentum towards the visitors.

The left-arm spinner struck with her first delivery to bowl McCaughan for a spritely 29 off 33 balls before the more sluggish Norgrove was lbw for 16 off 44. Jones also got her fingertips to an Adams straight drive to run out Georgia Elwiss while backing up.

But Adams and Windsor righted the ship with a counter attack to lay the foundations for a score which had the potential to get close to 300, especially after Jones quickly completed her 10 overs.

Adams was particularly strong running between the wickets in the Arundel heat, while Windsor showed uncharacteristic power - having worked on her hitting at Welsh Fire during the Hundred.

Adams brought up her fifth half-century of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 53 balls, while Windsor followed with her second of the competition in 63 deliveries. The duo put on 114 to boost Vipers to 193 for 4 with 14 overs to go, but after Adams clipped Ireland international Laura Delany to midwicket they collapsed.

Windsor skipped past Morris in the following over before Smith, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby and Ava Lee all fell as the hosts lost seven wickets for 44 runs in 60 balls - Morris and Olivia Bell both taking three wickets. Vipers ending up on 237 in 47.5 overs.

Thunder's slump was even more severe as their top order disintegrated. Smith was the main instigator as she had Liberty Heap lbw in the second over, Naomi Dattani caught at backward point and Ellie Threlkeld sweeping to backward point. The spinner's first six-over spell result in in 3 for 17.

Mary Taylor picked up Southern Brave team-mate Seren Smale with an in-ducker while Delany was bowled by Adams.

Morris and Daisy Mullan dug their side out of the hole, while still staying in touch with the required run rate in a 57-run stand. Morris struck a run-a-ball 50 but both fell in quick succession as Morris was bowled by talented young offspinner Lee and Mullan was caught and bowled by Adams.

Phoebe Graham and Tara Norris slowed up Vipers' hunt for victory, they saw off Smith - who ended with 3 for 29 - but Graham was cleaned up by Taylor.