Nerveless Hollie Armitage delivers Northern Diamonds a thrilling one-run win

Northern Diamonds 216 (Burns 49, Fackrell 2-19) beat Central Sparks 215 (E Jones 65, Freeborn 49, Armitage 3-40) by 1 run

Northern Diamonds beat Central Sparks by one run in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in a thrilling match with the most sensational finish at Edgbaston.

Chasing 216, Sparks entered the last over, bowled by Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage , needing just four to win with three wickets in hand, but lost all those three wickets to fall short on 215.

Armitage ended with three for 40 after a delivering an ice-nerved final over which secured her side's third victory in the competition this season.

Diamonds chose to bat but were bowled out for 216 by a disciplined attack in which six bowlers took wickets. Former Sparks player Erin Burns offered most resistance with 49 (63 balls), supported by a late cameo by the in-form Abi Glen (31 not out, 27).

A second-wicket century stand by Eve Jones (65, 98) and Abi Freeborn (49, 70) then gave the Sparks chase a strong platform but the last nine wickets fell for 103 - and the last five for just 15 - as Diamonds squeezed home in memorable fashion.

Diamonds openers Lauren Winfield-Hill (28, 47 balls) and Emma Marlow (20, 38) supplied their side with a solid, if sedate, start with a stand of 45 from 74 balls. Both were skilfully uprooted by Katie George who shaped one away from Winfield-Hill to find the edge and bowled Marlow with an inswinging yorker.

Armitage and Bess Heath also made a start but didn't develop it. Armitage miscued Hannah Baker to mid off and Heath was brilliantly caught, one-handed, by Eve Jones in the same position off Grace Potts. Leah Dobson ladled Potts over mid-wicket for six but followed the get-in-then-get-out trend when she was yorked by Charis Pavely.

As Jones juggled her attack cleverly to keep the batters thinking, Phoebe Turner chipped Pavely to mid off before Ria Fackrell struck twice in an over. Sophie Turner clipped to mid-wicket and Burns was caught at mid-off. The latter departed having held the innings together with a diligent 49 which included just two fours alongside six twos and 29 singles.

Glen went to the crease averaging 92 with the bat this season and returned averaging 123 after striking two sixes in three balls off Issy Wong in a punchy ninth-wicket stand of 38 with Jess Woolstone.

Burns soon damaged Sparks' reply when she held a simple return catch from Pavely in the second over. Jones and Freeborn added 105 in 25 overs to lift their side into a promising position but the departure of Jones, who drove Sophie Turner to cover, triggered a collapse.

Freeborn, called for a quick single by Courtney Webb, was run out by Sophie Turner's throw. Katie Levick then struck twice in four balls. Ami Campbell reverse swept her first ball for four but chipped the third back to Levick. Webb fell lbw, sweeping and from 112 for one, Sparks had hit 145 for five.