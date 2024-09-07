Sunrisers sneak through to semi-finals in rain-affected thriller

Sunrisers 281 (Griffith 55, MacLeod 53, Dattani 5-51) beat Southern Vipers 88 for 8 by five runs (DLS method)

Sunrisers reached the knockout stages of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the first time after beating holders Southern Vipers in a rain-affected thriller. Grace Scrivens' side failed to win a match in the first three editions of the competition, before narrowly missing out on qualification last year.

But after fifties for Cordelia Griffith and Lissy MacLeod set them up for 281 in the face of former Sunriser Naomi Dattani's maiden five-wicket haul, they restricted Vipers to 88 in their 10-over chase of 94 for their seventh win of the tournament.

Despite a winless return from the Hundred, holders Vipers had already qualified for next Saturday's semi-final and had hopes of a home tie ended by South East Stars victory over Northern Diamonds. Vipers will face Stars in their semi-final, while Sunrisers will travel to Diamonds. The winners of those matches will face off at Leicester on September 21.

Dattani bowled in two spells, plus a one-off over at the death, which each changed the flow of Sunrisers' innings. Scrivens and Jo Gardner had serenely pocketed 70 runs in the first 13 overs, after Vipers had put them in, before Dattani schemed to work a way to dismiss the former.

She began with four deliveries tight to the stumps before offering width, with Scrivens trying to fashion her own, and found an uncomfortable jab to point, before Gardner was bowled two overs later to one that nipped away.

Dattani exited the attack and Sunrisers sprouted again through Griffith and Jodi Grewcock's 75-run partnership, although both were tested by Rebecca Tyson and Ava Lee's tight spin.

But Dattani's return immediately saw Grewcock pinned lbw and Eva Grey comprehensively bowled either side of Lee getting her reward by having Griffith stumped - after a 10th half-century for Sunrisers.

At 174 for 5, the visitors needed a counter, and found one through the enterprising hitting of MacLeod and Flo Miller. MacLeod biffed a 37-ball fifty - her first in the RHFT since 2021, but third in all competitions this season - while Miller struck 41 off 31 balls in the rapid 90-run stand.

But the final three overs saw wickets fall, as MacLeod skewed to short third and Amara Carr was leg before first ball to Georgia Adams. Dattani's crowning moment - just the third five-for in Vipers history - came when Miller swung straight to deep backward point, before a pair of run outs in the final over saw Sunrisers end on 281.

Rain came in the interval, and stayed until it had restricted the Vipers' innings to just 10 overs - with 94 now their unlikely target, even with minuscule boundaries.

Rhianna Southby sliced to backward point in the second over, Ella McCaughan struck a trio of boundaries but took on one ball too many to sky straight up and Dattani swept to short fine leg. Even after Adams was run out, they had stayed ahead of the dizzying rate, helped by Emily Windsor and Nancy Harman's smart running in a stand worth 26

But Harman and Windsor holed out and Abi Norgrove was run out to leave 13 needed off the last over, of which Vipers could only muster seven.