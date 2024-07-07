Matches (24)
Sunrisers vs Sparks, 31st Match at Radlett, RHF Trophy, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match, Radlett, July 07, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sunrisers
W
W
L
W
W
Sparks
L
L
L
W
L
Ground time: 02:27
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
|Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|7 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
