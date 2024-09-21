Matches (22)
Sunrisers vs SE Stars, Final at Leicester, RHF Trophy, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Leicester, September 21, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sunrisers
W
L
L
W
W
SE Stars
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|21 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News
Alice Davidson-Richards leads Stars into final vs Sunrisers
Eighth-wicket stand with Kalea Moore spearheads victory over Vipers
Sunrisers reach maiden RHFT final with big win over Diamonds
Fifties to Grace Scrivens, Cordelia Griffith and Jodi Grewcock drive seven-wicket victory
Sunrisers sneak through to semi-finals in rain-affected thriller
Southern Vipers slip to rare home defeat but qualify for knockouts regardless
Threlkeld judges the conditions as Thunder ride out the Storm
Unbeaten half-century does enough to edge victory by two runs on DLS method