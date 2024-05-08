Eve Jones' 137* seals dramatic win for Central Sparks

Jones' now has the highest score by a woman at Emirates Old Trafford • Peter Della Penna

Central Sparks 287 for 7 (Jones 136*, Cross 2-50) beat Thunder 284 for 7 (Lamb 107, Potts 2-46) by 3 wickets

A brilliant century from Central Sparks skipper Eve Jones proved a match-winning one as she carried her bat in a remarkable last-gasp victory against Lancashire Thunder at Emirates Old Trafford in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Jones' unbeaten 136 - the highest score by a woman at the ground - steered her side to a thrilling three wicket win that had still looked beyond Sparks as late as the last over, off which they required 11 runs to triumph.

Earlier Emma Lamb and fellow opener, Seren Smale, shared an opening partnership of 140 - Thunder's first ever century stand for the first wicket in the competition - as Lamb scored 107 and the hosts compiled a formidable score of 284 for seven.

But the Sparks skipper was the hero of the hour, aided by a crucial knock of 40 from Australian batter Courtney Webb, as she hit the winning runs in the final over to seal a stunning win.

With Lamb and Smale looking to build on their opening partnership of 89 in the previous win against The Blaze, the pair set about Sparks' seamers with both skill and confidence. The 100-run partnership came off just 125 balls, with Lamb bringing up her own half-century off 51 balls, while Smale's second consecutive 50 was made off 78.

It took until the 30th over for Sparks to make the breakthrough when Smale was bowled by Hannah Baker for 67, bringing Australian batter Katie Mack to the middle.

Mack has made a good impression at Emirates Old Trafford so far and she and Lamb set about upping the run rate with some frantic running between the wickets as Sparks' bowlers began to toil in the sun.

77 frenetic runs were put on for the second wicket before Lamb eventually fell for 107 off 104 balls after she was well caught at deep midwicket by a tumbling Bethan Ellis off Emily Arlott.

Quick runs became the order of the day and after Mack was well caught at mid on by Ria Fackrell to give Baker her second wicket, Fi Morris (29 off 19 balls) and Naomi Dattani (17 off 13) both helped push the score along before the close.

Undaunted by the sizeable target, Jones shrugged off the early loss of opening partner, Charis Pavely, bowled by a beauty from Kate Cross for 10, scoring at will on both sides of the ground and down the wicket.

Jones lost another partner when Abigail Freeborn hit a full toss to a diving Dattani at mid on for 13 to leave the score 63 for 2, but the skipper finally found a foil in Chloe Brewer as the third wicket pair put on 81 to bring Sparks right into the game before Brewer was caught in the deep by Smale off Tara Norris for 26.

If that made the hosts favourites once again, Webb had other ideas, as the Australian joined Jones at the crease and produced a sparkling knock off 44, containing three fours and one six.

The next wicket felt crucial and when the impressive Hannah Jones produced a great ball to bowl the advancing Webb, Jones was left with the tough task of finding boundaries and dealing with an increasingly rising run rate.

Somehow, she did it, assisted by a crucial cameo from Emily Arlott (15). Sparks went into the last over bowled by Cross, with Jones and Bethan Ellis still requiring double figures to snatch an unlikely victory.