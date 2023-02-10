Matches (18)
Stumps
2nd semi final, Bengaluru, February 08 - 12, 2023, Ranji Trophy
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
407
Saurashtra FlagSaurashtra
(112 ov) 364/4

Day 3 - Saurashtra trail by 43 runs.

Current RR: 3.25
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 29/0 (2.90)
Jackson 160, Vasavada 112* deflate Karnataka

Their 232-run stand helped Saurashtra recover from 92 for 3 and go into day four trailing by just 43 runs

10-Feb-2023 • 8 hrs ago
Sheldon Jackson celebrates his century  •  PTI

Saurashtra 364 for 4 (Jackson 160, Vasavada 112*, Kaverappa 2-64) trail Karnataka 407 (Agarwal 249, Sakariya 3-73) by 43 runs
A fourth-wicket partnership of 232 between centurions Sheldon Jackson (160) and captain Arpit Vasavada (112*) spearheaded Saurashtra's charge in their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka in Bengaluru.
After scoring 407, achieved mainly due to Mayank Agarwal's marathon 248, Karnataka had Saurashtra wobbling at 92 for 3 half hour into play on the third day. Then, they ran into Jackson and Vasavada, who battled for a better part of the day to run them ragged. Saurashtra ended day three on 364 for 4, trailing by just 43 runs.
Vasavada has Chirag Jani (19*) for company in their quest to take the lead. With just two days remaining, Saurashtra will fancy their chances of entering their second final in three seasons given they bat till No. 10. The pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as Karnataka's bowlers would've liked, and the swing and seam movement that was on offer for much of the first day has given way to easier batting conditions since.
Harvik Desai fell in the fifth over of play when he was struck plumb in front by V Koushik for 33. That was the only bit of joy for Karnataka in the first two sessions as Jackson counterattacked at every available opportunity. At the other end, Vasavada, who was hit on the helmet on nought and then had to be cleared for concussion, took his time to get his eye in before opening up to play some wonderful shots, especially against spin.
Particularly impressive was his ability to step out and hit against the turn off Gowtham. Jackson fell for 160 with an hour to go for stumps when he played back to a sharp-turner from Gowtham that kept low to strike him in front of middle.
By then, he'd defied Karnataka's attack, scoreboard pressure, serious sledging, a bump-catch appeal that the hosts celebrated and some cramps on a moderately hot day to put Saurashtra in a commanding position.
Saurashtra Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HM Desailbw33106
SS Patelbowled016
VM Jadejabowled2244
SP Jacksonlbw160245
AV Vasavadanot out112219
CS Janinot out1942
Extras(b 8, lb 8, w 2)
Total364(4 wkts; 112 ovs)
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
BENG7412321.573
UKHND7304291.365
HP7214211.459
BRODA7214211.324
ODSA7124140.846
UP7124130.980
HRYNA7124130.855
NAGA705220.297
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322261.277
AP7421261.119
MAHA7304261.345
MUM7322241.533
TN7214211.225
DELHI7223170.902
ASSAM7133110.546
HYD706110.523
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
KNTKA7403351.763
JHK7322231.102
KER7313210.992
RAJ7223201.118
CGARH7340190.958
GOA7223180.906
SVCS7241130.753
PONDI715190.763
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7511331.414
PNJB7304271.605
RLYS7322221.123
VIDAR7322201.197
GUJ7241140.899
TPURA7025110.760
J + K714280.768
CHD702570.490
Plate Group
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MEGHA5410251.421
SIKM5311201.401
MNPR5311201.253
BIHAR5113141.258
MIZOR513180.921
ARPR505000.353
Full Table
