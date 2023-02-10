Matches (18)
1st semi final, Indore, February 08 - 12, 2023, Ranji Trophy
Bengal FlagBengal
(29 ov) 438 & 59/2
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
170

Day 3 - Bengal lead by 327 runs.

Five for Akash Deep as Bengal take huge lead

Team closes in on making a second final in three years after bowling Madhya Pradesh out for 170

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Feb-2023 • 7 hrs ago
Akash Deep ended with figures of 5 for 42  •  Cricket Association of Bengal

Bengal 438 and 59 for 2 (Gharami 12*, Majumdar 9*) lead Madhya Pradesh 170 (Jain 65, Shubham 44*, Akash Deep 5 for 42) by 327 runs
They were thwarted by Madhya Pradesh in the semi-finals last year, but Bengal are on course for payback this time around, with a final appearance in the 2022-23 Ranji season almost theirs. Having opened up a 268-run lead courtesy a five-wicket haul by fast bowler Akash Deep, Bengal ended day three on 59 for 2 at the Holkar Stadium.
MP's hopes of clawing back hinged on getting as close to Bengal's first-innings score of 438, but a regular stream of wickets thwarted their progress. Three of their batting pillars - Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava and the returning Venkatesh Iyer - managed scores of 0, 7 and 7 respectively as MP slumped to 101 for 6.
Allrounder Saransh Jain, who was promoted up to No. 3 held fort to carve a fighting half-century, his third in first-class cricket, but lack of support from the rest of the batting group meant MP had conceded too much ground by the time their first innings ended. Shubham Sharma's unbeaten 44 at No. 8 was merely academic.
Akash, who has shouldered the responsibility of leading Bengal's attack in Mukesh Kumar's absence, ended up with his third five-for of the season to take his wickets tally to 36 in 15 innings at an average of 20.08. He was complemented by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who finished with 2 for 30.
In their second dig, Bengal lost openers Karan Lal ans Abhimanyu Easwaran early, but will have Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami, centurions from the first innings, resume in their quest to bat MP out of the match and seal their second Ranji final appearance in three seasons.
Bengal Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Karan Lalbowled1950
AR Easwaranbowled1734
SK Gharaminot out1240
AP Majumdarnot out950
Extras(lb 2)
Total59(2 wkts; 29 ovs)
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
BENG7412321.573
UKHND7304291.365
HP7214211.459
BRODA7214211.324
ODSA7124140.846
UP7124130.980
HRYNA7124130.855
NAGA705220.297
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322261.277
AP7421261.119
MAHA7304261.345
MUM7322241.533
TN7214211.225
DELHI7223170.902
ASSAM7133110.546
HYD706110.523
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
KNTKA7403351.763
JHK7322231.102
KER7313210.992
RAJ7223201.118
CGARH7340190.958
GOA7223180.906
SVCS7241130.753
PONDI715190.763
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7511331.414
PNJB7304271.605
RLYS7322221.123
VIDAR7322201.197
GUJ7241140.899
TPURA7025110.760
J + K714280.768
CHD702570.490
Plate Group
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MEGHA5410251.421
SIKM5311201.401
MNPR5311201.253
BIHAR5113141.258
MIZOR513180.921
ARPR505000.353
Full Table
