Matches (15)
ZIM v WI (1)
WT20 WC (2)
ILT20 (1)
BPL 2023 (2)
SA20 (1)
IND v AUS (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
WI 4-Day (3)
Shield (3)
RESULT
1st semi final, Indore, February 08 - 12, 2023, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Bengal FlagBengal
438 & 279
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
(T:548) 170 & 241

Bengal won by 306 runs

Player Of The Match
5/42 & 1/18
akash-deep
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Statistics
Table
News
Photos
Report

Pradipta Pramanik's five-for takes Bengal to Ranji Trophy final

Madhya Pradesh scored at over six an over in a mammoth chase but were bowled out in the 40th over

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Feb-2023 • 7 hrs ago
File photo: Akash Deep was named Player of the Match&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PTI

File photo: Akash Deep was named Player of the Match  •  PTI

Bengal 438 (Majumdar 120, Gharami 112, Kartikeya 3-95) and 279 (Majumdar 80, Pramanik 60*, Jain 6-103, Kartikeya 3-63) beat Madhya Pradesh 170 (Jain 65, Shubham 44, Akash Deep 5-42) and 241 (Patidar 52, Pramanik 5-51) by 306 runs
Bengal avenged last season's semi-final loss to Madhya Pradesh in style as they beat the defending champions by 306 runs in Indore to book a place in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy final. This is the 15th time that the two-time Ranji Trophy winners have made it to the final.
Bengal had more or less batted MP out of the game, having set them a target of 548 when No. 11 Ishan Porel fell on the fourth ball of the last day. Chasing down such a big total in one day was always an improbable ask, and even if MP were to bat out the whole day for a draw, Bengal would still reach the final having taken a first-innings lead.
Left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik returned figures of 5 for 51 as MP were bundled out for 241 in 39.4 overs shortly after lunch. Bengal, who last won the Ranji title back in 1989-90, will now face Saurashtra in the final on February 16 in a repeat of the 2019-20 final. Saurashtra got the better of Karnataka in the other semi-final in Bengaluru.
MP knew they had to come out all guns blazing. Yash Dubey got a few boundaries away early but lost his partner Himanshu Mantri to Shahbaz Ahmed for 16. Akash Deep then took out Dubey before Pramanik got among the wickets by knocking over Shubham Sharma's stumps for 24.
Venkatesh Iyer hit a four and a six in his 23-ball 19 and added 43 runs with Rajat Patidar for the fourth wicket in 40 balls, but he was also cleaned up by Pramanik. Patidar was MP's top-scorer in the second innings scoring 52 off 58 balls with the help of four sixes and two fours. He also stitched a 54-run stand off 52 balls with captain Aditya Shrivastava, but once Patidar fell to Mukesh Kumar, the result was inevitable.
Anubhav Agarwal smoked 30 off 12 balls, which included hitting offspinner Karan Lal for four sixes in an over, before Pramanik ended the game with the wicket of Gaurav Yadav, also completing his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.
Akash was named Player of the Match for his match haul of 6 for 60.
Akash DeepRajat PatidarAditya ShrivastavaIndiaMadhya PradeshBengalBengal vs M. PradeshRanji Trophy

Language
English
Hindi
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pradipta Pramanik's five-for takes Bengal to Ranji Trophy final

Madhya Pradesh scored at over six an over in a mammoth chase but were bowled out in the 40th over

Pradipta Pramanik's five-for takes Bengal to Ranji Trophy final

Bengal on verge of Ranji final after batting Madhya Pradesh out of the game

Anustup Majumdar scored 80 to add to his century in the first innings as Bengal stretched their lead to 547 runs

Bengal on verge of Ranji final after batting Madhya Pradesh out of the game

Five for Akash Deep as Bengal take huge lead

Team closes in on making a second final in three years after bowling Madhya Pradesh out for 170

Five for Akash Deep as Bengal take huge lead

Abishek Porel capitalises with fifty as Bengal post 438 and end second day ahead

Madhya Pradesh lost both openers in the final session, ending 382 behind the visitors' first-innings total

Abishek Porel capitalises with fifty as Bengal post 438 and end second day ahead

Majumdar and Gharami tons help Bengal dominate Madhya Pradesh

The pair added 241 for the third wicket to keep Avesh Khan and co. at bay

Majumdar and Gharami tons help Bengal dominate Madhya Pradesh
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
M. Pradesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HS Mantricaught1621
Y Dubeycaught3036
SS Sharmabowled2434
RM Patidarcaught5258
VR Iyerbowled1923
AR Shrivastavarun out2930
SS Jainbowled129
K Kartikeyacaught68
Avesh Khanbowled01
AS Agarwalnot out3012
Gaurav Yadavcaught07
Extras(b 4, lb 10, w 9)
Total241(10 wkts; 39.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
BENG7412321.573
UKHND7304291.365
HP7214211.459
BRODA7214211.324
ODSA7124140.846
UP7124130.980
HRYNA7124130.855
NAGA705220.297
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322261.277
AP7421261.119
MAHA7304261.345
MUM7322241.533
TN7214211.225
DELHI7223170.902
ASSAM7133110.546
HYD706110.523
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
KNTKA7403351.763
JHK7322231.102
KER7313210.992
RAJ7223201.118
CGARH7340190.958
GOA7223180.906
SVCS7241130.753
PONDI715190.763
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7511331.414
PNJB7304271.605
RLYS7322221.123
VIDAR7322201.197
GUJ7241140.899
TPURA7025110.760
J + K714280.768
CHD702570.490
Plate Group
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MEGHA5410251.421
SIKM5311201.401
MNPR5311201.253
BIHAR5113141.258
MIZOR513180.921
ARPR505000.353
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved