Pradipta Pramanik's five-for takes Bengal to Ranji Trophy final

Bengal avenged last season's semi-final loss to Madhya Pradesh in style as they beat the defending champions by 306 runs in Indore to book a place in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy final. This is the 15th time that the two-time Ranji Trophy winners have made it to the final.

Bengal had more or less batted MP out of the game, having set them a target of 548 when No. 11 Ishan Porel fell on the fourth ball of the last day. Chasing down such a big total in one day was always an improbable ask, and even if MP were to bat out the whole day for a draw, Bengal would still reach the final having taken a first-innings lead.