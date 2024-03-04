Matches (8)
RESULT
2nd semi final, Mumbai, March 02 - 04, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Tamil Nadu FlagTamil Nadu
146 & 162
Mumbai FlagMumbai
378

Mumbai won by an innings and 70 runs

Player Of The Match
2/48, 109 & 2/16
shardul-thakur
Shardul Thakur stars as Mumbai thrash TN to make their 48th Ranji final

After conceding a first-innings lead of 232, Tamil Nadu collapsed once again to lose inside three days

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mumbai 378 (Thakur 109, Kotian 89*, Sai Kishore 6-99) beat Tamil Nadu 146 (Vijay 44, Washington 43, Deshpande 3-24) and 162 (Indrajith 70, Mulani 4-53) by an innings and 70 runs
Mumbai made it to their 48th Ranji Trophy final after thrashing Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs on the third day of their semi-final at the Bandra Kurla Complex. The final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from March 10.
Resuming the day on 353 for 9, Mumbai ended their first innings at 378, with a healthy lead of 232. Tanush Kotian, who was unbeaten on 74 overnight, stretched the last-wicket partnership with Tushar Deshpande to 88. At one point, it looked like Kotian, No. 10, would complete his second hundred in as many matches. But Washington Sundar dismissed Deshpande to leave him stranded on 89.
In response, Tamil Nadu once again had a nightmarish start. Shardul Thakur, who had scored a blazing hundred on Sunday, dismissed N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan cheaply. From the other end, Mohit Avasthi had Washington caught behind to make it 10 for 3.
Baba Indrajith put up a fight with the help of the middle order. He hit nine fours in his 70 before Avasthi sent him back, but no other TN batter crossed 25.
When Kotian bowled R Sai Kishore at the stroke of tea, TN were 153 for 6. After the break, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani ran through the lower order to pick up the remaining four wickets.
Thakur was named the Player of the Match for his hundred and four wickets in the match.
Language
English
Match Coverage
Shardul Thakur: 'Extremely tough on domestic players to play ten games with three-day gaps'

Shardul Thakur throws spotlight on crammed Ranji Trophy schedule after hitting game-changing ton against Tamil Nadu in semi-final

Shardul Thakur's blazing ton flattens Tamil Nadu

In response to TN's 146, Mumbai were on the ropes at 106 for 7, but their lower order turned the tables on Sai Kishore and co

Deshpande and Thakur run Tamil Nadu ragged

Mumbai dominated the opening day of their semi-final against Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and a mouth-watering Ranji Trophy semi-final

It is a clash between the two in-form teams of the tournament and that means there is plenty to look forward to

Tamil Nadu Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught515
N Jagadeesan
lbw07
Washington Sundar
caught419
B Indrajith
caught70105
P Ranjan Paul
caught2554
V Shankar
stumped2474
R Sai Kishore
bowled2120
M Mohammed
caught06
S Ajith Ram
bowled47
S Sandeep Warrier
caught04
KR Sen
not out11
Extras(b 5, lb 2, nb 1)
Total162(10 wkts; 51.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
