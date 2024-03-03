Shardul Thakur's blazing ton flattens Tamil Nadu

In response to TN's 146, Mumbai were on the ropes at 106 for 7, but their lower order turned the tables on Sai Kishore and co

Mumbai 353 for 9 (Thakur 109, Kotian 74*, Sai Kishore 6-97) lead Tamil Nadu 146 by 207 runs



When Thakur had walked out to bat on the second morning, Mumbai were 106 for 7, still 40 runs behind TN. Sai Kishore had just ripped one from wide outside off to storm through the defences of Shams Mulani for a duck. In the same over, Sai Kishore had removed Musheer Khan for 55, with N Jagadeesan pulling off a smart stumping.

Thakur came out attacking and sent Sai Kishore to the midwicket boundary with a rasping slog-sweep. Sai Kishore wheeled away for a 22-over spell that was only interrupted by the lunch break. During the marathon spell, Sai Kishore had also snagged nightwatcher Mohit Avasthi (2) and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (19) with turn and bounce.

Thakur then struck up a 105-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Hardik Tamore , who contributed 32. Thakur lined up rookie left-arm fingerspinner S Ajith Ram and pumped him down the ground when he erred too full on the stumps. Then when Ajith shifted his lines wider, Thakur stayed leg-side of the ball and cracked him away through extra-cover or cover-point.

Shardul Thakur gets to his century in style



What a time to score your maiden first-class



The celebrations say it all@imShard | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #MUMvTN | #SF2



Follow the matchhttps://t.co/9tosMLk9TT pic.twitter.com/3RI9Sap6DO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2024

Thakur galloped to his fifty with a six off Ajith and went onto raise his hundred with another six off the same bowler. He punched his fist, leapt in the air, roared and then soaked in the milestone, which he had brought up off 90 balls. In all, he took Ajith for 49 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 153.12. Thakur also struck at over 100 against Sai Kishore, the highest wicket-taker of this season. TN's guest pacer Kuldeep Sen stopped Thakur on 109 off 105 balls, with the second new ball, when he had him nicking an outswinger to Jagadeesan.

Kotian and Deshpande frustrated TN further with an unbroken 63-run stand for the last wicket. Kotian, who had scored a career-best 120 not out against Baroda in the quarter-final , will be eyeing back-to-back hundreds on Monday.

Sai Kishore shouldered the bulk of the load for TN, zipping away for 37 overs while giving up 97 runs. In contrast, Washington Sundar, who had been released from India's Test side, bowled just seven overs against a right-hander heavy Mumbai line-up.