2nd semi final, Mumbai, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Tamil Nadu FlagTamil Nadu
146
Mumbai FlagMumbai
(100 ov) 353/9

Day 2 - Mumbai lead by 207 runs.

Current RR: 3.53
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/0 (3.40)
Shardul Thakur's blazing ton flattens Tamil Nadu

In response to TN's 146, Mumbai were on the ropes at 106 for 7, but their lower order turned the tables on Sai Kishore and co

Deivarayan Muthu
03-Mar-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Shardul Thakur was aggressive against TN's left-arm fingerspinners  •  PTI

Mumbai 353 for 9 (Thakur 109, Kotian 74*, Sai Kishore 6-97) lead Tamil Nadu 146 by 207 runs
Shardul Thakur countered R Sai Kishore's six-wicket haul with his maiden first-class century and helped Mumbai stretch their first-innings lead to 207 against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy semi-final at the Bandra Kurla Complex. In response to TN's 146, Mumbai were 353 for 9 at stumps on the second day, with Tanush Kotian (74*) unbeaten along with No.11 Tushar Deshpande (17).
When Thakur had walked out to bat on the second morning, Mumbai were 106 for 7, still 40 runs behind TN. Sai Kishore had just ripped one from wide outside off to storm through the defences of Shams Mulani for a duck. In the same over, Sai Kishore had removed Musheer Khan for 55, with N Jagadeesan pulling off a smart stumping.
Thakur came out attacking and sent Sai Kishore to the midwicket boundary with a rasping slog-sweep. Sai Kishore wheeled away for a 22-over spell that was only interrupted by the lunch break. During the marathon spell, Sai Kishore had also snagged nightwatcher Mohit Avasthi (2) and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (19) with turn and bounce.
Thakur then struck up a 105-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Hardik Tamore, who contributed 32. Thakur lined up rookie left-arm fingerspinner S Ajith Ram and pumped him down the ground when he erred too full on the stumps. Then when Ajith shifted his lines wider, Thakur stayed leg-side of the ball and cracked him away through extra-cover or cover-point.
Thakur galloped to his fifty with a six off Ajith and went onto raise his hundred with another six off the same bowler. He punched his fist, leapt in the air, roared and then soaked in the milestone, which he had brought up off 90 balls. In all, he took Ajith for 49 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 153.12. Thakur also struck at over 100 against Sai Kishore, the highest wicket-taker of this season. TN's guest pacer Kuldeep Sen stopped Thakur on 109 off 105 balls, with the second new ball, when he had him nicking an outswinger to Jagadeesan.
Kotian and Deshpande frustrated TN further with an unbroken 63-run stand for the last wicket. Kotian, who had scored a career-best 120 not out against Baroda in the quarter-final, will be eyeing back-to-back hundreds on Monday.
Sai Kishore shouldered the bulk of the load for TN, zipping away for 37 overs while giving up 97 runs. In contrast, Washington Sundar, who had been released from India's Test side, bowled just seven overs against a right-hander heavy Mumbai line-up.
Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier claimed the big scalp of Shreyas Iyer for 3 with the old ball. After dragging him back with a lifter, Sandeep cleaned him up with a fuller one to rouse TN. Thakur, though, changed the mood and tempo of the game with his power-packed hundred.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Mumbai Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PP Shaw
caught59
BB Lalwani
lbw1524
Musheer Khan
stumped55131
MA Avasthi
stumped220
AM Rahane
caught1967
SS Iyer
bowled38
HJ Tamore
caught3592
SZ Mulani
bowled02
SN Thakur
caught109105
TK Kotian
not out74109
TU Deshpande
not out1735
Extras(lb 12, nb 2, pen 5)
Total353(9 wkts; 100 ovs)
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
