Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Nagpur, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(4 ov) 170 & 13/1
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
252

Day 2 - Vidarbha trail by 69 runs.

Current RR: 3.25
Scorecard
Mantri century gives MP vital first-innings lead against Vidarbha

Avesh Khan struck before stumps on Sunday with Vidarbha still trailing by 69

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Mar-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Himanshu Mantri made a vital century for Madhya Pradesh  •  PTI

Vidarbha 170 and 13 for 1 (Shorey 10*, Avesh 1-2) trail Madhya Pradesh 252 (Mantri 126, Umesh 3-40, Thakur 3-51) by 69 runs
Wicketkeeper and opening batter Himanshu Mantri struck a patient 126 to help Madhya Pradesh take a crucial 82-run lead on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha. He scored exactly half of MP's total of 252 in response to Vidarbha's 170 all-out.
Vidarbha ended the day on 13 for 1, still trailing by 69, having lost Atharva Taide to Avesh Khan, who picked up a four-for in the first innings.
Mantri held one end up firmly even as MP lost 3 for 12 in a middle-order collapse. MP had started day two at 47 for 1, with Mantri and Harsh Gawli as the overnight batters. But Yash Thakur broke the 61-run stand with the score on 81, trapping Gawli lbw for 25 in the 36th over. By the time the 42nd over ended, Umesh Yadav had dismissed captain Shubham Sharma for 1, while Thakur also got Venkatesh Iyer without scoring.
Mantri, who got a life when Karun Nair dropped him at slip on 38, calmly got to his half-century off 123 balls before Iyer fell. Alongside Sagar Solanki, he took time to rebuild from 93 for 4. They added 52 together for the fifth wicket before Thakur ran Solanki out for 26 in the 59th over.
It was time for a restart again, as Mantri now had Saransh Jain for company. In a rare show of aggression, Mantri smashed offspinner Akshay Wakhare for four and six off successive balls in the 62nd over, even as Jain got off the mark with a six. Jain had taken 15 deliveries to score his first run, but ticked along after that.
Mantri then got to his sixth first-class century in the 71st over, as both batters were content in gradually heading ticking past Vidarbha's first-innings total of 170. But MP lost a cluster of wickets in quick time again, losing their last five for just 38 from 218 or 5. The slide started when Wakhare removed Jain for 30 - the next best score after Mantri's century - before also getting rid of Mantri to break his resistance.
Aditya Sarwate, Thakur and Yadav then got a wicket each to wrap MP's tail up.
Vidarbha Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Taide
lbw28
DR Shorey
not out107
AA Wakhare
not out19
Total13(1 wkt; 4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
