Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Nagpur, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(90 ov) 170 & 343/6
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
252

Day 3 - Vidarbha lead by 261 runs.

Current RR: 3.81
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 59/1 (5.90)
Report

Rathod, Wadkar, Mokhade help Vidarbha gain upper hand

Vidarbha ended the day on 343 for 6, leading MP by 261 runs

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Mar-2024 • 26 mins ago
Akshay Wadkar struck 77 and added 158 runs for the sixth wicket with Yash Rathod&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PTI

Vidarbha 170 and 343 for 6 (Rathod 97*, Wadkar 77, Agarwal 2-68, Kartikeya 2-73) lead Madhya Pradesh 252 (Mantri 126, Umesh 3-40, Thakur 3-51) by 261 runs
An unbeaten 97 from Yash Rathod backed up by patient half-centuries from Aman Mokhade and Akshay Wadkar helped Vidarbha gain the upper hand in the semi-final of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh.
Having conceded the first-innings lead, Vidarbha ended the second day on the back foot, trailing MP by 69 runs. But the trio of Mokhade, Wadkar and Rathod led Vidarbha's recovery taking them to 343 for 6 at stumps on day three and in turn securing a lead of 261 runs in Nagpur.
The day started with Vidarbha's nightwatcher Akshay Wakhar falling in just the second over of the day to fast bowler Anubhav Agarwal. Dhruv Shorey and Mokhade then dug in to add 73 runs for the third wicket, which also took Vidarbha into the lead.
Kumar Kartikeya then got into the act to remove Shorey for 40 off 65. Mokhade, playing just his second first-class game recorded his fifty but failed to continue longer. Kartikeya struck once again, trapping Mokhade lbw for 59.
Karun Nair followed up his 63 in the first innings with a sprightly 43-ball 38, but when he fell clean bowled by Kulwant Khejroliya, Vidarbha were still placed precariously at 161 for 5, with a lead of just 79.
Rathod and captain Wadkar then steadily built up the runs for Vidarbha. The duo got together in the 42nd over and kept the MP bowlers at bay for 46.3 overs adding 158 runs. By the time Wadkar fell for 77 late in the day, Vidarbha's lead had swelled to 237. He struck eight fours in his 139-ball effort. He was eventually dismissed by Agarwal.
Rathod, however, continued to roll on. It's been a good Ranji season for the left-hander. He did not play the initial games but since returning to the side, he has struck four fifties in eight innings. He cracked 12 fours in his 165-ball stay, and will hope to record his maiden first-class century come day four.
Vidarbha had a bit of a dash in the last two overs of the third day accumulating 24 runs, with Aditya Sarwate cracking an unbeaten 14 off eight balls with three fours. MP could only manage five strikes on the third day, with Agarwal and Kartikeya picking two wickets each.
Vidarbha Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Taide
lbw28
DR Shorey
caught4065
AA Wakhare
caught113
AR Mokhade
lbw59100
KK Nair
bowled3843
YV Rathod
not out97165
AV Wadkar
caught77139
AA Sarwate
not out148
Extras(b 4, lb 10, nb 1)
Total343(6 wkts; 90 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
