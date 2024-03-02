Matches (12)
PSL 2024 (2)
WPL (1)
NZ v AUS (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Durham in ZIM (1)
CWC Play-off (1)
Dang CL (1)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Nagpur, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
170
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
(20 ov) 47/1

Day 1 - M. Pradesh trail by 123 runs.

Current RR: 2.35
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 27/0 (2.70)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Avesh takes four as Vidarbha collapse for 170

Vidarbha lost six wickets for 36 runs, as they ceded the early advantage to Madhya Pradesh

ESPNcricinfo staff
02-Mar-2024 • 38 mins ago
Avesh Khan celebrates dismissing Dhruv Shorey&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PTI

Avesh Khan celebrates dismissing Dhruv Shorey  •  PTI

Madhya Pradesh 47 for 1 (Mantri 26*, Umesh 1-18) trail Vidarbha 170 (Nair 63, Avesh 4-49) by 123 runs
Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul helped Madhya Pradesh dominate the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha in Nagpur. After being asked to bowl, the MP quicks ran through Vidarbha to bowl them out for 170. MP ended the day at 47 for 1, trailing by 123 runs.
Avesh made early inroads by cleaning up opener Dhruv Shorey for a 12-ball 13 in the seventh over. Atharva Taide, Shorey's opening partner, got off to a decent start hitting eight boundaries in his 63-ball stay. But his stay was short-lived after he nicked one to the wicketkeeper off Venkatesh Iyer's medium pace for 39, in the 22nd over. Aman Mokhade survived 75 deliveries but fell to Avesh six overs later.
Vidarbha then suffered a collapse, going from 101 for 2 to 137 for 8, losing six wickets for just 36 runs. Overall, MP pacers accounted for nine of the ten wickets on Saturday with Kulwant Kehjroliya and Iyer scalping two each while Anubhav Agarwal took one. Karun Nair's resistance fetched him 63 off 105 balls, during which he hit nine fours. His 33-run ninth-wicket stand with Umesh Yadav (0) helped Vidarbha move past 150 but the team survived only 56.3 overs with left-arm spinner Kumar Karthikeya picking up the final wicket to restrict Vidarbha to a below-par score.
With the bat, MP lost opener Yash Dubey early, who was caught behind for a 22-ball 11 off Umesh's pace. At stumps, wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri and Harsh Gawli remained unbeaten on 26 and 10 respectively to put MP in a strong position heading into day two.
Avesh KhanKarun NairVidarbha vs M. PradeshRanji Trophy

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
M. Pradesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Y Dubey
caught1122
HS Mantri
not out2664
HP Gawli
not out1034
Total47(1 wkt; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved