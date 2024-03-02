Avesh takes four as Vidarbha collapse for 170

Avesh made early inroads by cleaning up opener Dhruv Shorey for a 12-ball 13 in the seventh over. Atharva Taide, Shorey's opening partner, got off to a decent start hitting eight boundaries in his 63-ball stay. But his stay was short-lived after he nicked one to the wicketkeeper off Venkatesh Iyer's medium pace for 39, in the 22nd over. Aman Mokhade survived 75 deliveries but fell to Avesh six overs later.