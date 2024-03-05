Matches (4)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Nagpur, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
170 & 402
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
(71 ov, T:321) 252 & 228/6

Day 4 - M. Pradesh need 93 runs.

Current RR: 3.21
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 13/1 (1.30)
Report

Rathod, Wakhare make Vidarbha favourites going into fifth day

MP need another 93 runs to win, but have only four wickets in hand

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Yash Rathod scored 141 in the second innings for Vidarbha&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PTI

Madhya Pradesh 252 and 228 for 6 (Dubey 94, Gawli 67, Wakhare 3-38) need 93 runs to beat Vidarbha 170 and 402 (Rathod 141, Agarwal 5-92)
With a place in the Ranji Trophy final at stake, Madhya Pradesh slipped from a comfortable position of 128 for 1 to find themselves still 93 runs away from Vidarbha's target of 321. But with only four MP wickets left to take, it is Vidarbha who are favourites going into the fifth day in Nagpur.
The day belonged to Vidarbha barring a 106-run second-wicket partnership between Yash Dubey (94) and Harsh Gawli (67) that gave MP a solid start towards the target. Right-arm pacer Yash Thakur broke the stand in the afternoon by dismissing Gawli, after which the spin pair of Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate got crucial breakthroughs.
Wakhare accounted for both Sagar Solanki and Shubham Sharma for low scores, and then dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 19. After getting the wicket of MP opener Himanshu Mantri in the first session, Sarwate returned late in the day to get the other opener Dubey, six short of a fourth-innings century.
In all, MP lost five wickets for only 99 runs in the space of 30.2 overs, before stumps were called with No. 7 Saransh Jain (16*) having No. 8 Kumar Kartikeya (0*) in the middle.
In the morning, Vidarbha finished on 402 after adding 59 runs to their overnight score of 343 for 6. Yash Rathod, who started the day unbeaten on 97, scored the bulk of the runs with the lower order to finish on 141. Batting at No. 6, he hit 18 fours and two sixes.
His maiden first-class century and Akshay Wadkar's 77 on the third day helped Vidarbha finish their innings 320 ahead. It was a solid turnaround after they conceded an 82-run first-innings lead. MP's medium-pacer Anubhav Agarwal ran through Vidarbha's tail to claim 5 for 92.
M. Pradesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Y Dubey
caught94212
HS Mantri
caught818
HP Gawli
caught6780
S Solanki
lbw1226
SS Sharma
caught69
VR Iyer
caught1935
SS Jain
not out1646
K Kartikeya
not out00
Extras(b 4, lb 2)
Total228(6 wkts; 71 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
