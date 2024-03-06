Matches (8)
RESULT
1st semi final, Nagpur, March 02 - 06, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
170 & 402
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
(T:321) 252 & 258

Vidarbha won by 62 runs

Player Of The Match
141
yash-rathod
Wakhare, Thakare three-fors take Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy final

Madhya Pradesh lost their remaining four wickets in 11.3 overs on day five

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
File photo: Akshay Wakhare picked up three wickets in the fourth innings for Vidarbha  •  PTI

Vidarbha 170 (Nair 63, Avesh 4-49, Iyer 2-28) and 402 (Rathod 141, Wadkar 77, Anubhav 5-92) beat Madhya Pradesh 252 (Mantri 126, Umesh 3-40, Thakur 3-51) and 258 (Dubey 94, Wakhare 3-42, Thakur 3-60) by 62 runs
Vidarhba's bowlers made short work of Madhya Pradesh's tail to confirm their spot in the final of the Ranji Trophy. Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur started with a bang as Vidarbha took the four remaining wickets in 11.3 overs on the fifth morning in Nagpur to complete a 62-run win and join Mumbai as the finalists.
MP started the day in strife, having already lost Yash Dubey, who top-scored with 94, before stumps last evening. They needed another 94 runs when Dubey departed, with Saransh Jain the last recognised batter.
But Thakare's double-strike dented MP's hopes. He knocked over Kumar Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal in his first two overs of the day. Yash Thakur then landed the decisive blow by castling Jain.
Avesh Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya, MP's Nos. 10 and 11, showed some resistance with an 18-run stand, but Thakur completed the game by uprooting Khejroliya's stumps.
While Thakare helped take out the tail, Aditya Sarwate had dismissed both openers on the fourth day, and Akshay Wakhare ran through the middle order in the final innings to set up the victory.
This will be Vidarbha's third appearance in the Ranji final. They had reached their first final in the 2017-18 edition, which they went on to win, before also successfully defending their title in 2018-19.
In this season's final, Vidarbha will take on Mumbai, who trounced Tamil Nadu in a home semi-final in under three days. The match begins on March 10, and will be hosted by Mumbai.
M. Pradesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Y Dubey
caught94212
HS Mantri
caught818
HP Gawli
caught6780
S Solanki
lbw1226
SS Sharma
caught69
VR Iyer
caught1935
SS Jain
bowled2569
K Kartikeya
bowled04
AS Agarwal
bowled06
Avesh Khan
not out811
K Khejroliya
bowled1119
Extras(b 4, lb 4)
Total258(10 wkts; 81.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
