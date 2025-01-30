Ranji live blog - Shardul takes hat-trick, Meghalaya 2 for 6

Runs hard to come by for Karnataka, but they know there’s no option but to bat big. They’re 13/0 in nine overs. Mayank Agarwal survived a very close lbw shout off the very first ball he faced in the innings when Ajit Chahal got one to nip back in off a length to strike him on the front pad. It looked as if Haryana didn’t review because they thought there was an inside edge when there was none. Since then, Mayank is batting well outside the crease and is looking to take a big forward stride to try and take swing out of the equation.