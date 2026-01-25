Payne and Richardson set up Scorchers to claim sixth BBL title

Perth Scorchers 133 for 4 (Marsh 44, Allen 36) beat Sydney Sixers 132 (Payne 3-18, Richardson 3-32) by six wickets

Perth Scorchers cemented their standing as the BBL's undisputed powerhouse after comfortably beating arch-nemesis Sydney Sixers in a relatively one-sided but, at times, acrimonious final at a febrile Optus Stadium.

Steven Smith threatened to spoil the party with 24 off 13 balls but Sixers' total was the lowest first innings score in a 20-over BBL final.

There had been similar types of totals defended at the ground this season, but a blistering 80-run opening partnership between Finn Allen and Mitchell Marsh ensured the partying got underway in the terraces earlier than expected.

Scorchers reached the target in the 18th over to clinch a record-extending sixth BBL title, their fourth triumph over Sixers in deciders.

Fierce cauldon for Smith

After annoying drizzle - a surprisingly common sight at Optus Stadium this season - delayed the start by five minutes, the sea of orange in the crowd were ready to get stuck into Sixers who were sent in to bat.

They had their sights on Smith, who was jeered in the pre-match introductions and then just before he faced up to his first delivery. The cauldron appeared too much for opener Daniel Hughes, who soaked up the early strike but never looked settled before holing out to Richardson.

Having taken a well-judged catch at deep third, Beardman was brought straight into the attack and into battle with Smith in round two after emerging triumphant in the Qualifier.

The Bison roars: Mitchell Marsh took two catches in three balls • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

The atmosphere was electric as Beardman steamed in and his first ball cut back sharply into Smith, who responded by a thump over cover then a brutal straight drive.

Smith's BBL heater continued as he crunched Richardson down the ground then only just cleared the deep square leg boundary. Smith was making the tough wicket look sedate and he also achieved the seemingly impossible - muting Scorchers' crowd.

Sixers finished the powerplay at 31 for 1, largely thanks to Smith's 23 off 10. In the sixth over, captain Ashton Turner turned to allrounder Aaron Hardie, who all season has been the team's Mr Fix-It

Hardie again stepped up and pinned Smith above the knee roll only for the lbw appeal to be turned out. Scorchers wisely reviewed, with the overturned decision greeted by one of the loudest roars heard at a ground that opened in 2018.

Smith trudged off in disbelief and was greeted by mocked waves of goodbye from giddy fans as Sixers were forced to rebuild.

Payne's lack of pace steals show, catching controversy riles crowd

Think of cricket in the wild west and rapid bowling instantly comes to mind. And this Scorchers attack does boast serious pace with Richardson, Beardman and Brody Couch capable of revving up over 140 kph.

But it was the lack of pace from left-armer Payne that completely baffled Sixers as he superbly executed slower deliveries to steal the show. Josh Philippe and captain Moises Henriques nudged the ball around for a 32-run partnership, until Philippe was completely deceived by a 109kph delivery to spoon a return catch.

Finn Allen and Mitchell Marsh added 80 to break the back of the chase • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

It was little surprise that Turner reverted to Payne at the start of the power surge in the 15th over and he justified the decision by dismissing Lachlan Shaw and Henriques.

For the third straight match Scorchers claimed three wickets in the surge when Richardson claimed Jack Edwards. Payne thought he had a fourth wicket when Cooper Connolly took a brilliant catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Joel Davies only for replays to show that he had not grounded the ball as he stopped his slide.

Davies was recalled and the crowd hooted and hollered much like in a similar incident when Ollie Peake was reprieved on the same ground in the Renegades match earlier in the month.

But it proved merely a footnote with Sixers crashing to a modest total.

Starc's last hurrah, rain frustrates Sixers

For one last time during a momentous summer, highlighted by a 10-wicket haul on this ground to kick-start an Ashes series for the ages, Mitchell Starc gave it his all before he could put his feet up having retired from T20I cricket.

He revved up to 147kph but was again thwarted by Allen, who in the Qualifier scooped him into the crowd in a shot he rated as his best six of the season. Allen repeated the dose in the fourth over and a frustrated Starc then bowled a bouncer that flew for five wides. The onslaught continued when Allen then smashed him down the ground for a bludgeoning boundary.

Increasing drizzle had started falling with Sixers left flabbergasted when play continued. The umpires finally called a halt after five overs - the minimum needed for a result - to further annoy Sixers. But it was only a very brief stoppage as Sixers' hopes nosedived.

Starc did belatedly claim Allen, thanks largely to a spectacular one-handed catch by Edwards.

Scorchers finish season off in style

Fittingly, Scorchers mowed down the target in belligerent fashion. Their bounce back season was marked by a brutal batting line-up - the most powerful the BBL has seen - and they put the foot down despite the tricky batting conditions.

Marsh showed his intentions with a first-ball six off Sean Abbott as Scorchers batted supremely on a ground they have at times struggled compared to their road dominance on flatter surfaces.

Allen has been a key all season after a tough debut year and he continued his rejuvenation with 36 off 22 balls to finish the tournament as the leading run scorer with 466 and striking at 184.