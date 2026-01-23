Aaron Hardie: 'Pride myself on being able to play any role in the top seven'

Unexpectedly, given he's been a BBL star for some time and a white-ball regular for Australia in recent years, allrounder Aaron Hardie has flown under the radar this season.

From Finn Allen's spectacular rejuvenation to quick Mahli Beardman's rise to stardom, not forgetting Cooper Connolly's increasingly lethal left-arm spin lifting him to legit all-round status, there have been plenty of glossy narratives in this highly-entertaining season that has Perth Scorchers on the cusp of a sixth BBL title.

He may have been somewhat overshadowed, but Hardie has quietly put together a superb all-round season that was rewarded by being named in the BBL team of the tournament.

There are other contenders in this star-studded line-up, but Hardie is Scorchers' most important player. With bat and ball, he has been the team's Mr Fix-It. A Swiss army knife for skipper Ashton Turner to deploy however he wishes.

In recent seasons, Hardie had cemented himself at No. 3 with his powerful 6 foot 4 frame particularly adept at muscling boundaries in the powerplay. But with Scorchers absolutely stacked for firepower, Hardie has moved around the batting order and filled roles at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 7, where he clubbed 28 off 16 against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium after entering in the 14th over. Overall he has hit 334 runs at 41.75 and struck at 147 from 11 innings.

It's the type of flexibility that Hardie has grown into having batted in every position from opener to No. 8 across his 31-match international career. "I've had a fair bit of experience now going up and down the order, reflecting on my time in the Aussie team," Hardie told ESPNcricinfo.

"You chop and change and play lots of different roles, so certainly challenging at times. It's been really nice to come in and give the team [Scorchers] that ability to adapt on the run because we've have changes and a few injuries.

"It's nice to be the guy who's able to play any role in that top seven. I certainly pride myself on being able to do that."

Hardie's versatility has also been evident with the ball having been relied upon in different phases. He started with a bang by dismissing Dan Hughes in the opening over of the BBL season, while Turner has thrown the ball to him in the power surge and at the death with games on the line.

"I opened the bowling for Australia before I'd done it for the Scorchers, so it was really cool to get those experiences and take those lessons to the Big Bash," Hardie said. "It doesn't always go your way with the ball, but I think having someone in the team who's able to bowl in all three phases is pretty important.

Aaron Hardie took the first wicket of the new BBL season • Paul Kane/Getty Images

"I always think that as an allrounder your job is to win the game for the team, whether that's with the bat or ball. That's how I like to look at my role."

Due to his workload across formats, and picking up some niggles along the way, Hardie was only sparingly used with the ball in recent seasons. But he has been a genuine allrounder this season underlining his full fitness after a delayed start to the domestic season due to a shoulder injury.

Hardie has taken 11 wickets at 24.45 with an economy rate of under nine in his best bowling season of a BBL career that started in 2018-19.

"This is the first Big Bash where I have come in firing with bat and ball," he said. "In the past I've had a bit of a recurring quad problem. I lost six-seven kilograms in the off-season, came back in better shape and, touch wood, everything's been going well."

"There are not many allrounders around the world able to play 12 months of the year in all three formats. I think it's just about being smart and prioritising where you can." Aaron Hardie

A fit-and-firing Hardie will be closely monitored by the national selectors after injuries and inconsistencies saw him fall down the pecking order. Hardie was not in the frame for Australia's T20 World Cup squad , but remains a player of considerable interest across formats.

"I haven't really been too involved in those conversations [with the national hierarchy] recently," he said. "I've just been really enjoying getting out there and playing cricket again.

"I'm really just enjoying being back playing consistently and putting the best version of myself forward wherever possible. I think a big thing for me is just staying level-headed, not riding the highs too much and not riding the lows too much."

Aaron Hardie: 'I opened the bowling for Australia before I'd done it for the Scorchers' • Getty Images

Hardie's standout BBL season should see him in demand on the overseas franchise circuit as already demonstrated by recently signing with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC. But Hardie is also wary of not burning himself out as he eyes playing Test cricket for Australia. He did not bowl more than 15 overs in an innings during his five Sheffield Shield matches before the BBL in a bid to get through a gruelling workload.

"There are not many allrounders around the world able to play 12 months of the year in all three formats," he said. "I think it's just about being smart and prioritising where you can. I've had a big emphasis on telling the coaches that when I am playing a game, I want to be all in on the game and doing as much as possible - whether it's with Western Australia, the Big Bash or club cricket.

"I spend a lot of time also investing in my red-ball game because I still do have red-ball aspirations to play for Australia. There is always a lot of cricket to be played but it's just trying to find the right balance."

It looms as a big year ahead for Hardie, an allrounder long likened to his close mate Cameron Green. Perhaps some of his team-mates might hog more of the limelight, but Hardie's performance with bat and ball will be crucial for Scorchers' title push against Sydney Sixers in front of 55,000 fans at the Optus Stadium on Sunday.