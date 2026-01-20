Beardman revels in 'pinch-me' moment during contest between generations

Beardman's sustained pace and aggression shook up Sixers' experienced top order as the 20-year-old finished with 3 for 20 from 3 overs.

His absorbing, albeit brief, battle with Smith will long live in the memory. It was a battle of generations, with Beardman confronted by the ageing but seriously in-form Smith, a batting genius threatening to single-handedly chase down the 148-run target on a seam-friendly surface.

Beardman ramped up his speeds to the mid-140s kph, and almost dismissed Smith in the sixth over - it was his third ball to him - but the skewed shot cleared mid-off. He then unfurled an offcutter and a slower ball but Smith was unruffled, before advice from skipper Ashton Turner rang in Beardman's ears.

"I think the short ball on fourth or fifth stump is a real weapon here, the way he [Smith] is setting up," he told Beardman.

Beardman then produced the best moment of his fledgling career in the 11th over. Like he has done countless times this BBL season, he bent his back and targeted a near 140kph bouncer at Smith's head. Aiming to clear fine leg, the ball hurried on to Smith, who miscued and holed out on the boundary as the crowd erupted in the loudest roars of the match.

"That's definitely the pinnacle, so far," Beardman said of Smith's wicket. "The immense support from the crowd, and the energy was incredible. We saw how inside he was going at that short ball, and how fine he was trying to hit. I was just lucky enough to execute it somewhat decently."

Like how he eloquently speaks in front of the media, Beardman is mature beyond his years, although he understandably did feel nervous bowling to Smith with a home final at stake.

Mahli Beardman: "If I can run in fast and try to bowl quick, I think that's always a privilege" • Getty Images

"It was hard to take the emotion out of it," Beardman said. "That's someone that I've grown up idolising.... how incredible he has been at an international level for so long. So it was a bit of a pinch-me moment. I had to try and take the emotion away, and just focus on bowling good balls to him and trying to execute."

Smith's wicket was the finishing touch for Beardman, who had swung a low-scoring Qualifier by dismissing Josh Philippe and skipper Moises Henriques with short-of-a-length deliveries in the fourth over.

"Mahli put the ball in nice areas. I felt his length was better because it wasn't that short," Henriques said. "I looked to pull one that wasn't short enough. I think his length control was probably the key, and he was not just trying to come in and bowl bouncers."

Chasing a seemingly modest 148, Sixers were 21 for 1 when Beardman was thrown the ball. With speedster Lance Morris out for the season due to back surgery, Beardman once again stepped up to become the attack's enforcer to foreshadow what lies ahead in his career.

"If I can run in fast and try to bowl quick, I think that's always a privilege," he said. "But if [Turner] comes to me and says we need slow balls into the deck... whatever it is... I think that's what I'm trying to build my game around, and be as adjustable and adaptable as possible."

"I've been able to spend a little bit of time with the ODI and the T20 squads. And if that comes [international debut], that obviously would be an incredible achievement" Mahli Beardman

Beardman's effort was particularly timely, and came on the back of his selection in Australia's squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. Having been around Australia's squad on several occasions in the last 18 months, Beardman is quite clearly an emerging player on the radar of the national selectors.

While perhaps his other stints around the team were more developmental, Beardman is poised to make his debut for Australia against Pakistan as he makes his first steps in what promises to be a long career across formats at the international level.

"I've been able to spend a little bit of time with the ODI and the T20 squads. And if that comes [international debut], that obviously would be an incredible achievement," Beardman said. "But it's not something I'm going to go searching for. I think when it's ready, it'll happen."

Before he travels to Pakistan, Beardman will have one last BBL game of his breakout season, with Scorchers aiming to clinch a record-extending sixth title on Sunday at Optus Stadium.