David on track for T20 World Cup despite 'minor' setback; Beardman, Edwards called up

Tim David has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury ahead of the T20 World Cup but remains on track for the tournament while Australia 's selectors are firming on a plan for Pat Cummins to make a late entry to the tournament.

Hazlewood told ESPNcricinfo last week that he was progressing well for the World Cup after hamstring and Achilles problems forced him to miss the entire Ashes series and is targeting a return in Australia's warm-up match in Sri Lanka which is expected to also be against Pakistan.

"TD [David] had a very minor setback, I think last week, so didn't quite get through a running session that he was hoping to, but has since been cleared of any damage," chair of selections George Bailey said. "It was just, I think, on the back of a heavy week. So he's still tracking for the start of the tournament. Josh is in the same boat and Pat's a little bit different ... he'll probably join that World Cup group a little bit later in the tournament, around game three or four."

The plan to give Cummins extra time following the lumbar stress injury which limited him to one Test against England was previously flagged earlier this month. "If we can, absolutely, that's the plan," Bailey said on Monday. "Clearly, if something moves and we're forced to cover that, we will, but, yes, hopefully all things being equal, that'll be how that one plays out."

Beardman, the 20-year pace bowler, and allrounder Edwards have been named following impressive BBL campaigns for Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers respectively. Beardman (8 wickets at 30.25) was part of the T20I squad against India earlier this season while Edwards (15 wickets at 18.33) was briefly part of the ODI group.

Ten of Australia's T20 World Cup will be part of the Pakistan trip. Alongside Beardman and Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillippe and Matt Renshaw come into the expanded 17-player squad which covers for those who may miss the opening match of the series having played the BBL final.

There remains a chance the likes of Abbott or Dwarshuis could be added to the T20 World Cup squad as a traveling reserve.

"Players are aware of this, we'll use the time up until we really have to lock away that 15 and if we do need to make a change in that, because the balance is thrown out for whatever reason, we've got that up our sleeve," Bailey said. "We may utilise that [reserve] option as well. Part of that will certainly be how [Hazlewood and Cummins] are tracking and looking for the tournament. If they're both going well, then it'll be just about covering any particular gaps that we may see throughout the tournament."

The T20Is in Lahore take place between January 29 and February 1. Australia's first game of the T20 World Cup is on February 11, in Colombo against Ireland.

Players competing in the remainder of the BBL will join the squad in Pakistan once their tournament is complete.

Australia squad vs Pakistan