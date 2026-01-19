Smith accepts his T20 World Cup fate but Olympic ambition burns bright

Australia 's selectors have not closed the door on Steven Smith 's T20I career although he will need a lot to fall his way to achieve the Olympic dream.

The selectors called up batting reinforcements for the three-match series in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup but there was no late phone call to Smith. Australia have already named their provisional World Cup squad and, while that can be freely altered until January 31, only injuries will prompt the selectors to change plans with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head locked in at the top of the order and Australia coming off strong T20 form.

"It's a great problem to have, isn't it?" chair of selectors George Bailey said. "He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the last couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. But if there were moving parts and something was required around there, no doubt his name would be in the mix."

Smith missed the previous T20 World Cup in the Caribbean having opened in his last four T20Is, the only occasions he did so in the format for Australia. "I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments," he said after the Heat game. "But I think that ship's sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing and you never know."

Since last playing for Australia, Smith has averaged 51.18 in T20s (including the Hundred) at a strike-rate of 156. In five BBL innings in that time he has made two centuries and two half-centuries, with all four of his hundreds in the tournament coming as opener. Internationally, the majority of his career was spent at No. 3 and 4. His overall T20I strike-rate is 125.45.

"I've played some different roles," he said. "A lot of the time when I was playing, I was the guy that had to stick it together in the middle. If there were a couple of early wickets I'd have to be the one to rebuild. I wasn't always the go out and play freely kind of player. It was a different kind of role. Since opening the batting, it gives me an opportunity to just be free from ball one, see it as I see it and take it on and have some fun out there."

Bailey said: "I'd hate to put a line through saying that Steve couldn't bat anywhere else, because I think he's proven us wrong, or he's proved his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions. I think when he's had international opportunities of late, it has been at the top. Certainly, his most recent ones have been. He's played a lot of international T20 cricket. Clearly, when he goes back to the Big Bash, he is a level above."

One of the reasons behind Smith's ODI retirement after last year's Champions Trophy, rather than trying to push through to the 2027 World Cup, was to create space for him to take on more franchise opportunities which, so far, have involved MLC and the Hundred. During the previous off-season, which Smith spent in New York where he now lives when not playing cricket, he put in a lot of strength work and he has noticeably bulked up.

"I'm trying to get a bit stronger and hit the ball a little bit further," he said. "I've got to try and keep up with some of the guys that hit the ball a mile. But honestly, I don't think a lot's changed. I've had the opportunity now just to open the batting. Obviously starting with two out it kind of suits me. I hit the ball to some unique areas. It's nice to bat up top like most people want to do."

"I stopped playing one-day cricket to play a few more franchise things so I can just keep playing this format more and getting the rhythm of the game. It can be tough sometimes when you come and play three games and then go away and play another three games in six months time. So to be able to play some consistent games and just get the rhythm of the game, that's pretty important."