Stats - A landmark day for Warner and Smith
Never before had the two of them scored hundreds in the same T20 game
4 Hundreds for Steven Smith in the BBL, with his 42-ball 100 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder being the latest. These are the most centuries scored by any batter in the BBL. David Warner, who also scored a hundred on Friday, and Ben McDermott have three each.
41 Balls Smith needed to complete his hundred against Thunder. Only two batters have recorded faster hundreds in the BBL - Craig Simmons, against Sydney Sixers in 2013-14, and Mitchell Owen, against Thunder during the final of the previous edition, both off 39 balls.
Smith's hundred is also the fastest for Sixers in the BBL, with the previous four (including three by Smith) coming up in 56 or more balls.
32 Runs Ryan Hadley conceded in the 12th over of Sixers' innings, including two extra runs. It is now the most expensive over in BBL history, going past the 31-run overs bowled by Andrew Tye to Aaron Finch in 2022-23 and Lloyd Pope to Daniel Sams in 2024-25, both including one extra run.
141 Partnership between Smith and Babar Azam, the highest by an opening pair for Sixers in the BBL. Smith and Babar are, in fact, only the second opening pair with a century stand for Sixers in the BBL, after Moises Henriques and Steve O'Keefe, who put on 110 against Perth Scorchers in the 2011-12 final. Brad Haddin and Michael Lumb also put on an unbroken 124-run opening stand for Sixers, but that was during the 2012 Champions League T20 final against Lions.
10 Hundreds for Warner in T20s including his unbeaten 110 on Friday. He is only the third batter to score ten hundreds in this format, after Chris Gayle (22) and Babar (11).
14,028 T20 runs scored by Warner, making him only the fourth batter to complete the milestone of 14,000. Warner is the second-quickest to get there in terms of innings (431). Gayle took only 423 innings to get there.
4 Fifty-plus scores for Warner in four innings since the start of 2026. He is only the third batter with four consecutive fifty-plus scores in the BBL, after Usman Khawaja and Joe Clarke.
9 Sixes hit by Smith on Friday, the most for Sixers in a BBL game, levelling his own record from the 2022-23 season, also against Thunder. Smith has struck 61 sixes in the BBL from only 35 innings, the third-most by a Sixers batter.
1 Instance of two players aged 35 or above scoring hundreds in the same Men's T20 game, before Warner and Smith at the SCG. This was back in 2007, when Graeme Hick (for Worcestershire) and Lance Klusener (for Northamptonshire) scored centuries in a T20 Cup game in England.
2016 Previous instance, before Friday's BBL game, of both Warner and Smith scoring hundreds in the same match in any format. This was against Pakistan in a Test match at the MCG.
Warner and Smith have scored hundreds in the same match at the professional level on ten previous occasions - six times in Test matches for Australia, three times in Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales, and once in an ODI for Australia. Friday was the first time in a T20 match, and the first time as opponents.
11y 18d Gap between Mitchell Starc's last two appearances in the BBL, the longest for any player in the BBL. Martin Guptil had a gap of 10 years and 10 days between his first and second BBL matches.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo