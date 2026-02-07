Mahli Beardman suffers recurrence of a stress fracture in his back

Exciting Australia quick Mahli Beardman has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his lower back and is set for another extended stint on the sidelines just a week after making his international debut.

Beardman, 20, made his T20I debut against Pakistan on January 29 in Lahore, taking 2 for 33 from four overs in Australia's 22-run loss , on the back of a break-out BBL tournament. He was set to play in game two of the series when he reported back soreness in the warm-up and was withdrawn. He did not play the final match and had scans when he returned to Perth last week.

They revealed another stress fracture in his lower back which is understood to be a recurrence of the one he suffered last year that limited his start to the domestic season. He had also battled osteitis pubis symptoms in his groins through the pre-season but was fully fit during the BBL.

It is a big blow for Beardman who was very impressive in the BBL, dismissing Steven Smith during a match-winning spell in the qualifier before taking 2 for 29 in the final to help Perth Scorchers secure the title.

He is highly regarded by Australia's selectors after starring in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. He toured the UK with Australia's white-ball squad later in 2024 after playing just one List A game and was also added to Australia's T20I squad for the home series against India in November 2025.

There had been hopes that he could make his first-class debut at the back end of the domestic season for Western Australia but that was prior to his call-up for the tour of Pakistan.

Beardman will now undergo an extended rehabilitation period that is likely to be even more cautious than his previous one. Along with a possible first-class debut, Beardman would have been in the frame for a white-ball tour to Pakistan and Bangladesh that follows the IPL in June.

Beardman's injury adds to a growing list of Australian fast bowlers with lumbar stress injuries, including Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Beardman's WA and Scorchers team-mate Lance Morris is currently recovering from back surgery, after undergoing the same procedure Cameron Green had following another stress fracture.

Beardman's Under-19 World Cup winning team-mate Callum Vidler has not played a game this season due to a stress fracture after he starred in last year's Sheffield Shield final. Australia white-ball bowler Spencer Johnson has also missed the entire season due to a stress fracture he suffered during last year's IPL.