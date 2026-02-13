Stats - India's powerplay bash in Delhi, Mosca brothers' day out in Mumbai
Dasun Shanaka, meanwhile, scored Sri Lanka's fastest fifty in Men's T20Is
86 for 1 India's total in the powerplay against Namibia in Delhi is their highest in this phase in the Men's T20 World Cup, surpassing their 82 for 2 against Scotland in 2021.
It is also the fourth-highest powerplay total by any team at the Men's T20 World Cup and the third-highest for India in all men's T20Is, behind the 95 for 1 against England in 2025 and 94 for 2 against New Zealand last month.
6.5 Overs that India took to reach the 100-run mark against Namibia, the quickest team hundred at the Men's T20 World Cup. The previous quickest was by Netherlands, who took only seven overs against Ireland in 2014 in Sylhet.
5 Batters to score a fifty inside the powerplay at the Men's T20 World Cup, including Ishan Kishan. Thursday was the second instance of Kishan completing his fifty inside the powerplay in T20Is, having previously done so against New Zealand last month in Raipur.
93 runs India's victory margin against Namibia is their biggest by runs at the Men's T20 World Cup. Their previous biggest was by 90 runs against England in Colombo in 2012.
124* Partnership between Italy's Anthony Mosca and Justin Mosca against Nepal at the Wankhede, the highest between siblings in all T20Is. The previous highest was 119 between Scotland's Bryce sisters Sarah and Kathryn for the second wicket against Netherlands in 2019.
The previous highest between brothers in Men's T20Is was 101 by Gibraltar's opening pair of Philip Raikes and Michael Raikes, against Bulgaria in 2025. The 131 by Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo in CPL 2014 is the only partnership higher than the one between the Moscas in all Men's T20s between brothers.
The Mosca brothers are also the first pair of siblings to share a century stand at the T20 World Cup, and only the second in any ICC tournament, after Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, who have three 100-plus stands in ODI World Cups including a 207-run partnership against Kenya in 1996.
1 Italy registered their maiden win at the T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by 10 wickets. It is only the eighth instance of a team winning by a ten-wicket margin at the Men's T20 World Cup. Italy are the second Associate team to do so after Oman against PNG in 2021. It was also Italy's first ten-wicket win in Men's T20Is.
It is the biggest win in terms of balls to spare for an Associate team at the Men's T20 World Cup, surpassing Scotland's 41-ball win over Oman in 2024.
225 for 5 Sri Lanka's total against Oman in Pallekele is their second-highest in all Men's T20Is behind their 260 for 6 against Kenya during the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka went on to win the match by 105 runs, the second time they have won a men's T20I by 100-plus-run margin after the 2007 T20 World Cup game against Kenya, which they won by 172 runs.
19 Balls that Dasun Shanaka took for his fifty against Oman, the fastest for Sri Lanka in Men's T20Is. Shanka bettered his own record, having previously hit a 20-ball fifty against India in 2023 in Pune.
43y 161d Mohammad Nadeem's age on Thursday. He became the oldest batter to score a fifty in any ICC tournament match. Netherlands' Flavian Aponso was the previous oldest at 43 years and 121 days when he scored 58 against Pakistan in the 1996 ODI World Cup.
Nadeem took 52 balls for his fifty, the joint-slowest for any batter at the Men's T20 World Cup alongside Mohammad Rizwan against Canada in 2024.
1 Shanaka, Pavan Rathnayake and Kusal Mendis recorded the first instance of three Sri Lanka batters scoring fifties in a Men's T20I. Overall, this was the fourth instance of three batters scoring fifties in an innings at the Men's T20 World Cup.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo