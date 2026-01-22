Finn Allen's sixy BBL season a result of 'stable base' and a 'really clear game plan'

In the qualifying final at Optus Stadium, Perth Scorchers had an uncharacteristically sedate start with Allen unable to land a punch in his engrossing battle with Sydney Sixers spearhead Mitchell Starc.

With Scorchers trudging to 18 for 1 after 3.3 overs, Allen had enough and shuffled across his stumps to scoop Starc for a mighty blow that landed in the seats near the sightscreen.

"Always nice to hit him for six," a grinning Allen told reporters on Thursday.

There is the tantalising prospect of round two in front of 55,000 at Optus Stadium in the final if Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes on Friday at the SCG. By the time of Sunday's final, Scorchers will not have travelled for more than a week and will face a weary opponent having to rack up plenty of miles.

"It would be cool to play the Sixers again," Allen said. "There's obviously a lot of history there and I guess it'll probably mean a little bit extra to get up against them on Sunday."

After missing finals last year for just the third time in their proud season, Scorchers have been rejuvenated in a major bounce back fuelled by an Allen-led powerful batting order.

Allen, in the final season of a two-year contract with Scorchers, was named in the BBL team of the tournament and is currently second on the run-scoring list with 430 from 10 innings.

His strike rate of 186 is the fourth most in the competition, but significantly higher for those who have faced at least 150 balls - with Sam Harper next best with 155.51. Allen has also hit almost double the sixes of second-placed David Warner and Josh Brown with 20 apiece.

"I feel really clear in my game plan and how I'm trying to go about my innings, which is a nice place to be in," Allen said. "It doesn't always come off. I've really worked hard on being still at the crease and having a stable base."

"Being here makes me a better cricketer. So to have some personal success, I guess is a reflection of my game and gives me confidence going into the backend of that series against India and then on to the World Cup." Finn Allen on playing in the BBL

Scorchers had notably struggled in recent seasons at the top of the order, with Allen failing to adjust to the seam-friendly conditions of Optus Stadium in a misfiring debut campaign in BBL 14.

But the experience has proven invaluable with Allen tweaking his technique and also allowing himself to settle into an innings instead of blasting from the get-go like he did last season.

In the Qualifier, Allen made just 19 off his first 17 balls in tough batting conditions before getting on a roll to finish with 49 off 30. Only Allen and a seriously in-form Steven Smith looked in command on the seam-friendly surface.

"I've definitely struggled with the start over the last couple of innings," he said. "But knowing that I can push through that and still score through the middle overs...that's confidence I've taken from the last few games."

Allen has also benefited from opening alongside Mitchell Marsh, who has essentially been a recruit this season having mostly been unavailable for the BBL in recent years. While they haven't always fired simultaneously, one of them inevitably steps up with Allen and/or Marsh having batted through the four-over powerplay in all but two matches.

Allen: 'I feel really clear in my game plan and how I'm trying to go about my innings, which is a nice place to be in' • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

"Sharing the crease with them has been good fun," Allen said of Marsh."He's such a relaxed character and I think he really backs himself in his prep. He doesn't stray away from that, regardless of on-field runs. I really respect that."

While Allen focuses on a first BBL title, his New Zealand team-mates are currently on a white-ball tour of India ahead of the T20 World Cup. Due to his BBL commitments, Allen has so far been unavailable but is set to link up with the squad and could play in the fourth T20I on January 28 and the series finale on January 31.

Allen, 26, is one of five players who signed casual agreements to have some flexibility between playing for New Zealand, remaining within the high-performance system, and taking up franchise opportunities overseas.

"Being here makes me a better cricketer," Allen said. "It's definitely challenging cricket. I've said it before, I find it a really difficult tournament. So to have some personal success, I guess is a reflection of my game and gives me confidence going into the backend of that series against India and then on to the World Cup."

After being sidelined in the second half of 2025 with a foot stress fracture, Allen has felt particularly rejuvenated amid Scorchers' renowned team environment as he gears up for one last assault at the crease this season.

"I think the camaraderie in the group is outstanding. It's probably the first team environment that I've been in where you could say that you couldn't fault anyone in the group," he said.