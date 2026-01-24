Sixers set to face cauldron of record crowd backing Scorchers

Several Scorchers players had arrived for a mingle with fans before the team's open training session and they were met with the type of adoration that has become familiar for the Western Australia-based side.

Those venturing from the east coast, where BBL is not as fanatically followed, are often left surprised, even somewhat baffled, to learn the extent of Scorchers' imprint on the city.

Scorchers are the hottest ticket in town in summer, even more highly sought than the Perth Test bar Ashes years, underlining not only the fierce parochialism of locals, but also the continual success of the BBL powerhouse gunning for a record-extending sixth title.

There were more than 1000 fans, mostly garbed in orange, at Scorchers' final training session ahead of the final - roughly double the number who normally attend training of the obsessively followed two local AFL teams.

It was a sign of things to come with around 55,000 fans - a record for a cricket match in Perth - expected for the decider in what will be a cauldron with the rowdy atmosphere often fuelling momentum for Scorchers.

"It's not lost on us how well supported we are here in Perth," Scorchers captain Ashton Turner told reporters on match eve. "We know that the fans are going to turn out in their droves. To see the stands full of orange supporters, it goes a long way towards allowing us to have the success that we've had."

In a curious scene, fans waiting for the training session caught a glimpse of the trophy shoot on the ground where Turner posed alone next to the cup with counterpart Moises Henriques absent from the media engagement which had to make do without a Sixers player.

Ashton Turner will hope to lead Perth Scorchers to a sixth BBL title • Getty Images

It spoke of the relentless travel undertaken by Sixers, who had only arrived in Perth not long before the trophy shoot and went straight to recovery.

While Scorchers players have spent the past week in their home comforts, Sixers have racked up the miles with stops in Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and now once again making the cross-country flight back west.

"It's annoying, no doubt, that time spent travelling. It can be frustrating and tiring," Turner said. "To be honest, unless you're one of those players who has a niggle and is touch and go to be fit, once the game starts adrenaline kicks in.

"I don't think it has as big an impact on performance as you'd think. We've had a relaxed week in our own beds and been able to enjoy watching some cricket on TV.

"But once the first ball is bowled tomorrow, we won't be thinking much about the flights and the schedule."

There will be extra spice in the final with Scorchers and Sixers adding another chapter in what is the clear standout rivalry in the BBL . The powers have combined for eight titles and will square off for the sixth time in a decider.

"We have a lot of respect for them as a club and as a team, they have some similar values that we hold close to our heart," Turner said of Sixers. "They've had a lot of continuity. We're seeing some familiar faces who we've come up against on numerous occasions, and that's something that we've taken into our strategy with our list management over the last decade.

"We know each other so well, that adds to the intrigue. We've spent a lot of time talking about their batters in planning meetings over the years and, no doubt, vice versa."

Does Steven Smith have one more innings in him? • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

It will come as no surprise that Scorchers fans particularly despise Sixers and relish stirring them up. Even Steven Smith is not immune to the riling despite his status as one of Australia's greatest ever batters.

Smith has previously copped jeers from the one-eyed Scorchers faithful, while in the recent Qualifier he trudged off the field amid mocked waves of goodbye from unmerciful fans.

The febrile atmosphere, of course, might fire up Smith who is no stranger to enduring hostile environments. Smith, along with quick Mitchell Starc, looms as the key obstacle standing in the way of warm favourites Scorchers lifting another trophy.

Smith is on an absolute heater and played a lone hand for Sixers in the Qualifier with 37 before holing out to a short ball from emerging quick Mahli Beardman as a tantalising rematch awaits.

"We are going to sharpen up our plans for him," Turner said of Smith, who as a baby-faced 22-year-old captained Sixers to the inaugural BBL title in January 2012 at the WACA.

"We had some success eventually, but he's a world class cricketer, and he makes life difficult for bowlers at the best of times and that's no different for us. But we'll be better off for having seen a bit of him the other night."

In what will be a relief for the weary travellers, there is significantly cooler conditions forecast on Sunday after oppressive near 40-degree heat during the Qualifier.

Another lower-scoring contest is likely on what has been bowler-friendly conditions all season-long at Optus Stadium, with Scorchers possibly set to be boosted by the return of veteran left-arm quick Joel Paris.

"We make no secret of the fact that we've got a home ground advantage," Turner said. "We have conditions that are really unique to Perth, conditions that aren't replicated anywhere else in the country, dimensions of the ground that are unique, and we use that to the best of our ability."

If Scorchers do prevail over their arch-nemesis, the first time the teams fight for the title at Optus Stadium, the partying in the terraces and beyond will be heard long into the Perth night.