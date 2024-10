Live Blog - Second round of matches in Ranji Trophy get underway

Vishal Dikshit is following the Mumbai-Maharashtra encounter: "Mumbai have two early breakthroughs in their first home fixture! Shardul Thakur is the man who first got the big wicket of Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a two-ball duck, having him caught at point in the first over. Gaikwad had scored 86 in the first game against J&K and would have wanted another big score before the shadow A tour and main tour of Australia. Thakur then traps Sachin Dhas lbw first ball and Maharashtra are 3 for 2."