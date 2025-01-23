Ranji live blog: Rohit, Pant, Gill, Jadeja return to domestic cricket

Matches (28)
Elite, Group C, Patna, January 23 - 26, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Live
With their campaign on the line, Karnataka have chosen to make first use of what appears to be a green-tinged surface against Punjab.
Karnataka, who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last week, are currently placed fourth with 12 points. Punjab are fifth with 11 points in five games. Both sides simply need to win the two remaining games if they are to keep their knockout hopes alive. But only one of them can make a miraculous entry as things stand.
As I type, I can see Shubman Gill, who is also captaining Punjab today, is taking throw downs. This is a very important game for him. It comes at a time when he's averaging under 20 across 21 innings outside Asia since 2021. With a tour of England coming in the summer, he'll welcome the red-ball challenge.
The red-ball season resumes with the Ranji Trophy set to enter its business end with the sixth round of matches starting across the country today.
The return of a number of international stars to their respective state teams adds a new layer of focus to the competition.
We've got Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing for Mumbai v J&K at BKC. S Sudarshanan is at the game and will send us timely updates.
I'm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for Karnataka v Punjab where Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal & Prasidh Krishna among others will be in action.
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be on opposite sides as Delhi play an away fixture against Saurashtra in Rajkot.
Can Karun Nair continue his dream run from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he racked up five hundreds and a record-breaking 779 runs?
There's lots to look forward to. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
