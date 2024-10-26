Live blog - Harshit Rana, Vijaykumar Vyshak make an early mark

Matches (25)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (15)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Live - Updates only
Elite, Group A, Aurangabad, October 26 - 29, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Current RR: 3.66
• Min. Ov. Rem: 87
Live
Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has picked up five wickets for just 29 in nine overs to reduce Services to 42 for 6 in the 18th over in Srinagar. Nabi already showed his chops earlier this season with returns of 5 for 100 against Maharashtra in a drawn affair at the same venue. Nabi was one of the net bowlers with Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo a couple of years ago, Milap Mewada, who coached J&K a few years ago, had picked Nabi as one of the bowling allrounders to watch
There were delays to the games in Agartala, Kolkata and Jamshedpur. While it was an outfield issue that delayed the Tripura-Mumbai clash, which is finally underway with Mumbai opting to bat, the first session of the Bengal-Kerala contest and the Jharkhand-Chandigarh game have been lost, with inspection scheduled at both those places at 12:30pm IST.
Good start with the ball from Uttar Pradesh, after they elected to field. They have used three fast bowlers in the first 12 overs so far, with each of them bowling nagging lines and lengths. Shivam Mavi started off in superb rhythm and picked up an early wicket. Abhay Chaudhary was dropped by Nitish Rana at second slip but couldn't continue for long, edging Atal Bihari Rai to third slip. And then, debutant Vijay Kumar, only 18 years old, began well as the first change bowler, keeping the pressure up. He was handed his first-class cap by Rinku Singh. Punjab 16 for 2 after 12 overs
He is just nine first-class matches old, but Harshit Rana will be on the plane to Australia next month, after being selected for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. For starters, it is a bold move on the selectors' part to pick him as one of the three uncapped players for the big tour. But you can understand why he has been in the selectors' radar. He is tall, can crank up the pace and his hit-the-deck abilities will be handy in Australian conditions. Even if he does not make a Test debut there, facing him in nets would be good practice for the Indian batters. He was first spotted by the KKR scouts, made his IPL debut before playing domestic cricket. This season, he picked up four-fors in both the Duleep Trophy matches he played, and returned handy scores batting at No. 9. Playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for the first time this season, he has struck twice early against Assam
The contest between Tripura and Mumbai is yet to get underway, despite no rain...
Last year runners-up Tamil Nadu are in action without B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Gurjapneet Singh. Vijay Shankar is in for his first game of the season. They missed out on an outright win in Delhi, can they make amends against Chhattisgarh?
Karnataka are taking on Bihar in Patna; they are bowling first and eyes will be on Vijaykumar Vyshak, who got a maiden India call-up for the T20Is in South Africa. He has had a decent start in red-ball cricket this season - returned ten wickets in three Duleep Trophy games and three wickets in two Ranji Trophy outings. He had 11 wickets in the Maharaja Trophy for Gulbarga Mystics, and over the past season or two, he has enhanced his reputation with tricky slower balls - one that even Faf du Plessis found tough to pick during the practice games ahead of IPL 2023. That played its part in Vyshak being an injury replacement for Rajat Patidar at RCB.
Karnataka have drawn both their games in this Ranji campaign so far, and would look to Vyshak for an outright win against Bihar. He has started well, picking up a wicket in his first over
It is time for the third round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 to get underway. A total of 16 games - from Agartala to Kolkata to Patna to Jamshedpur to Aurangabad - matches spanning the length and breadth of our country. Worry not, you can find all the details in this live blog today. Sit back, and keep scrolling!
The biggest bits of information for starters is about the stars missing in action - Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for personal reasons, Prithvi Shaw for fitness reasons, Sanju Samson for treating a mucus cyst on his lower lip, Abhimanyu Easwaran for being part of the India A team for Australia (he has been included as back-up opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy)
You can find all the round three games here
Meghalaya Innings
<1 / 2>
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|BRODA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1.717
|TPURA
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.618
|SVCS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0.867
|MUM
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1.183
|J + K
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1.576
|ODSA
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.672
|MAHA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0.527
|MEGHA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.413
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|VIDAR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1.277
|GUJ
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1.166
|RAJ
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1.354
|HP
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1.534
|UKHND
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0.565
|PONDI
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0.823
|AP
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.902
|HYD
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.815
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HRYNA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|1.767
|KER
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|1.976
|BENG
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.532
|PNJB
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1.138
|MP
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.774
|KNTKA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.773
|UP
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.750
|BIHAR
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.415