Ranji Trophy blog: Round 5, day 1: Shami set for return in Indore

Ranji Trophy blog: Round 5, day 1: Shami set for return in IndoreBy Shashank Kishore
UP opt to bat v Karnataka in Lucknow
A fascinating subplot to this Group C fixture. Sunil Joshi, UP's coach, will be plotting and planning against the boys from his state, many of whom he has coached. He also played for many years alongside Karnataka's coach Yere Goud. The match will be played on a green-looking deck at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. There's red-soil underneath.
The match is massively important for both sides as far as knockouts qualification go. With just one win in four games, Karnataka are placed fourth. UP are still searching for their first win and are in the bottom half of the pool. Only two teams qualify for the knockouts. And with just three rounds left, including this one, time is running out for both sides.
Shami's return headlines start of Round 5
It's the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy, and the last one for now as the Indian domestic season drifts into the white-ball formats next week, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The big talking point even before a ball has been bowled is Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket for the first time since last year's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
This game could tell us if he's ready for the rigours of first-class cricket. More importantly, it'd give the national selectors a chance to assess if they can take a punt on him for the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As things stand, this is the only red-ball game he'll get to play in until early January if he were to stay back in India. However, if he pulls up well, maybe, just maybe, he could be in with a shout to feature in a practice game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, between the first and second Test?
