Nair, Dubey set up Vidarbha's semi-final date with Mumbai

Vidarbha 353 (Nair 122, Malewar 75, Dubey 69, Vijay 3-75) and 272 (Rathod 112, Dubey 64, Sai Kishore 5-78) beat Tamil Nadu 225 (Siddarth 65, Paul 48, Thakare 5-34) and 202 (Sonu Yadav 57, Paul 53, Bhute 3-19, Dubey 3-40) by 198 runs

Harsh Dubey starred with bat and ball, while Karun Nair continued his glorious run from the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy as Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 198 runs. Up next in the semi-finals are Mumbai, who they will host at home in Nagpur by virtue of progressing through to the knockouts as the team with most points in the group stages.

Dubey, the season's highest wicket-taker with 55 scalps coming into the game, added three more second-innings wickets on Tuesday, the fourth day of the quarter-finals, as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 202 chasing 401. Long before he came on to bowl in the second innings, Dubey had already left his mark on the game, hitting two half-centuries, which also took him past the 400-run mark.

Yet for all those efforts, it was Nair who was named player of the match for his 122 that set up the game for Vidarbha on the first day. Nair, who topped the charts with 779 runs, including five centuries, in the 50-over competition, put together a vital 98-run stand with Danish Malewar as Vidarbha recovered from 44 for 3. He then put on 105 with Dubey to help give impetus to their innings as they made 353.

Tamil Nadu responded with a shaky start, slumping to 38 for 4 courtesy a fine opening spell from seamer Aditya Thakare who finished with a five-for. Andre Siddarth and Pradosh Ranjan Paul briefly revived the innings, hitting 65 and 48 respectively, but TN conceded ground as they were bowled out for just 225.

Vidarbha's top-order floundered in the second innings, but the cushion of a 128-run lead worked to their advantage. Yash Rathod hit a superb 112 and formed a bulk of their 272 in Dubey's company; the two putting on 120 for the sixth wicket.

TN had more than five sessions to score the runs they needed to pull off a miracle, but kept losing wickets in a heap. They were reduced to 45 for 5 at one stage when seamer Nachiket Bhute ran through the top order. Paul and Sonu Yadav hit fifties but they were simply delaying the inevitable. B Sai Sudharsan, who made a comeback from a surgery for sports hernia, managed just 7 and 2 in his two innings.