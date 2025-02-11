Matches (10)
Sri Lanka vs Australia
IND vs ENG
Tri-Nation
WCL 2
Ranji Trophy
Sheffield Shield
RESULT
2nd quarter final, Nagpur, February 08 - 11, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
353 & 272
Tamil Nadu FlagTamil Nadu
(T:401) 225 & 202

Vidarbha won by 198 runs

Player Of The Match
Karun Nair
, VIDAR
122 & 29
karun-nair
Report

Nair, Dubey set up Vidarbha's semi-final date with Mumbai

Harsh Dubey scored fifties in both innings and picked four wickets as Tamil Nadu went down by 198 runs

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
11-Feb-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Karun Nair continued his fine form with another century, Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, 2nd quarter-final, Nagpur, 1st day, February 8, 2025

Karun Nair continued his fine form with another century  •  PTI

Vidarbha 353 (Nair 122, Malewar 75, Dubey 69, Vijay 3-75) and 272 (Rathod 112, Dubey 64, Sai Kishore 5-78) beat Tamil Nadu 225 (Siddarth 65, Paul 48, Thakare 5-34) and 202 (Sonu Yadav 57, Paul 53, Bhute 3-19, Dubey 3-40) by 198 runs
Harsh Dubey starred with bat and ball, while Karun Nair continued his glorious run from the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy as Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 198 runs. Up next in the semi-finals are Mumbai, who they will host at home in Nagpur by virtue of progressing through to the knockouts as the team with most points in the group stages.
Dubey, the season's highest wicket-taker with 55 scalps coming into the game, added three more second-innings wickets on Tuesday, the fourth day of the quarter-finals, as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 202 chasing 401. Long before he came on to bowl in the second innings, Dubey had already left his mark on the game, hitting two half-centuries, which also took him past the 400-run mark.
Yet for all those efforts, it was Nair who was named player of the match for his 122 that set up the game for Vidarbha on the first day. Nair, who topped the charts with 779 runs, including five centuries, in the 50-over competition, put together a vital 98-run stand with Danish Malewar as Vidarbha recovered from 44 for 3. He then put on 105 with Dubey to help give impetus to their innings as they made 353.
Tamil Nadu responded with a shaky start, slumping to 38 for 4 courtesy a fine opening spell from seamer Aditya Thakare who finished with a five-for. Andre Siddarth and Pradosh Ranjan Paul briefly revived the innings, hitting 65 and 48 respectively, but TN conceded ground as they were bowled out for just 225.
Vidarbha's top-order floundered in the second innings, but the cushion of a 128-run lead worked to their advantage. Yash Rathod hit a superb 112 and formed a bulk of their 272 in Dubey's company; the two putting on 120 for the sixth wicket.
TN had more than five sessions to score the runs they needed to pull off a miracle, but kept losing wickets in a heap. They were reduced to 45 for 5 at one stage when seamer Nachiket Bhute ran through the top order. Paul and Sonu Yadav hit fifties but they were simply delaying the inevitable. B Sai Sudharsan, who made a comeback from a surgery for sports hernia, managed just 7 and 2 in his two innings.
Vidarbha have now won seven out of their eight games outright this season as they run into the defending champions Mumbai, who are fresh off a sensational win over Haryana in Kolkata.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Tamil Nadu Innings
Player NameRB
S Mohamed Ali
caught1027
N Jagadeesan
lbw1827
B Sai Sudharsan
run out27
V Shankar
caught514
BV Kumar
lbw02
P Ranjan Paul
caught5395
C Andre Siddarth
run out1539
R Sonu Yadav
bowled5784
R Sai Kishore
stumped1329
M Mohammed
caught1235
S Ajith Ram
not out118
Extras(b 4, lb 2)
Total202(10 wkts; 61.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
