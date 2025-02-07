Ranji Trophy quarter-finals - teams in the fray, players to watch, and much more

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockouts start on Saturday with the four quarter-finals. Here's a quick primer.

Fixtures Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala in Pune, from 9.30am IST

Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu in Nagpur, from 9.30am IST

Haryana vs Mumbai in Kolkata, from 9am IST

Saurashtra vs Gujarat in Rajkot, from 9.30am IST

The J&K vs Kerala quarter-final was shifted out of Jammu because of concerns over ground conditions following a harsh winter, while the Haryana vs Mumbai game was moved from Lahli to Kolkata by the BCCI without furnishing a reason. Normally, like in the case of the other games, the team placed higher after the group stage gets to host the quarter-finals.

How they got here: J&K topped Elite Group A with five wins in seven games, including one over Mumbai, the 42-time and defending champions. Kerala, meanwhile, finished second behind Haryana - by just a point, but a vastly superior net run-rate - in Elite Group C.

Top performers

J&K



- 38 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 13.44 with a best of 6 for 54 Shubham Khajuria - 663 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.25 with a top score of 255 Auqib Nabi - 38 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 13.44 with a best of 6 for 54

Kerala



- 33 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.81 with a best of 6 for 41 Salman Nizar - 399 runs in eight innings at an average of 66.50 with a top score of 150 Jalaj Saxena - 33 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.81 with a best of 6 for 41

Keep an eye on… The three J&K quicks, Auqib Nabi, Yudhvir Singh and Umar Nazir

How they got here: Vidarbha was the standout team in the group stage, scoring 40 points - five clear of the next best, J&K - with six wins in seven games in Elite Group B. The one that got away was Gujarat, but that too could have gone their way with a bit more time. Tamil Nadu have the bonus points system to thank for their place in the knockouts. They won three of their seven games in Elite Group D, the same as group-toppers Saurashtra, but third-placed Chandigarh actually won four games. That said, Tamil Nadu lost just one game, while Chandigarh lost three.

Top performers

Vidarbha



- 556 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.60 with a top score of 139

- 55 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 14.50 with a best of 6 for 36 (he is the top wicket-taker in the competition so far, 17 ahead of second-placed Nabi) Yash Rathod - 603 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.25 with a top score of 135 Akshay Wadkar - 556 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.60 with a top score of 139 Harsh Dubey - 55 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 14.50 with a best of 6 for 36 (he is the top wicket-taker in the competition so far, 17 ahead of second-placed Nabi)

Tamil Nadu



- 532 runs in ten innings at an average of 76.00 with a top score of 106

Vijay Shankar - 449 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.14 with a top score of 150 not out

- 31 wickets in nine innings at an average of 17.12 with a best of 5 for 34 N Jagadeesan - 634 runs in 11 innings at an average of 63.40 with a top score of 118 not out C Andre Siddarth - 532 runs in ten innings at an average of 76.00 with a top score of 106Vijay Shankar - 449 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.14 with a top score of 150 not out S Ajith Ram - 31 wickets in nine innings at an average of 17.12 with a best of 5 for 34

Keep an eye on… The batters from either side - there's a lot of firepower there - and Dubey, the 22-year-old left-arm spinner is clearly special. Not to forget The batters from either side - there's a lot of firepower there - and Dubey, the 22-year-old left-arm spinner is clearly special. Not to forget Karun Nair , who has had a sensational List A season with Vidarbha and hasn't been too shabby in the Ranji Trophy either.

How they got here: Haryana did just about enough to top Elite Group C, with 29 points to second-placed Kerala's 28, both teams winning three and drawing four. Mumbai, for a while, looked like they might not make the knockouts, but they had a party against Meghalaya in their final game, winning by an innings and 456 runs, to get past Baroda, who lost their last game to J&K.

Mumbai



- 413 runs from ten innings at an average of 41.30 with a top score of 176;

- 34 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 23.00 with a best of 6 for 115 Siddhesh Lad - 518 runs from eight innings at an average of 86.33 with a top score of 169 not out Ayush Mhatre - 413 runs from ten innings at an average of 41.30 with a top score of 176; Shardul Thakur - 381 runs from eight innings at an average of 47.62 with a top score of 119 and 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 23.95 with a best of 4 for 43 Shams Mulani - 34 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 23.00 with a best of 6 for 115

Keep an eye on… Shardul Thakur - he could well be in the fray when India play Test cricket next, in England in June

How they got here: Saurashtra topped Elite Group D narrowly after the top three - Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh - were tied on points, while Gujarat finished a distant second to Vidarbha in Elite Group B after winning four and drawing three.

Top performers

Saurashtra



- 486 runs in ten innings at an average of 54.00 with a top score of 198

- 35 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.40 with a best of 6 for 51 Harvik Desai - 511 runs in ten innings at an average of 56.77 with a top score of 155 Chirag Jani - 486 runs in ten innings at an average of 54.00 with a top score of 198 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja - 35 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.40 with a best of 6 for 51

Gujarat



- 33 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.06 with a best of 9. For 36 Manan Hingrajia - 487 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44.27 with a top score of 181 Siddharth Desai - 33 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.06 with a best of 9. For 36

Keep an eye on… If If Cheteshwar Pujara is playing, it has to be him. But there's a lot talent scattered across these two line-ups demanding attention