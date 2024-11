Anshul Kamboj becomes third bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in Ranji history

Other than Kamboj, the two others to have achieved the feat of taking all ten wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy are Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee in 1956-57, and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sunderam in 1985-86. Overall, Kamboj is just the sixth Indian to achieve this feat in first-class cricket; the others are the legspin-bowling pair of Subhash Gupte and Anil Kumble (in a Test vs Pakistan, in Delhi, in 1999), and Odisha seamer Debasis Mohanty . Kumble is also one of only three bowlers in international cricket to have taken a ten-for in the same innings, along with England's Jim Laker and New Zealand's Ajaz Patel.