Anshul Kamboj becomes third bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in Ranji history

Kamboj comes from boxing heartland Karnal in Haryana, and began playing cricket on open fields. It wasn't until he was 14 that he began to take cricket seriously. In less than a decade, Kamboj hasn't just progressed to his state team but has also broken into the IPL, which has somewhat helped him overcome the disappointment of missing out for India Under-19.

In between, Kamboj earned his maiden IPL contract with Mumbai Indians and featured in three games for them in 2024 towards the back end of a disappointing season, where they finished last. Kamboj had been in the conversation to be an uncapped retention for 2025, although that didn't happen. But the timing of his performance will make him among the uncapped players to watch out for at the upcoming mega auction.