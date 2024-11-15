Anshul Kamboj becomes third bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in Ranji history
Haryana fast bowler bagged 10 for 49 against Kerala, and became the sixth Indian to achieve the feat in first-class cricket
innings wickets— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024
Historic Spell
overs
maidens
runs
wickets
Watch Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking spell in the 1st innings against Kerala#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RcNP3NQJ2y
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo